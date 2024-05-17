Sherman Library & Gardens Hosts Bonsai and Fuchsia Show and Sale June 1 and 2

Share this:

Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar is offering visitors the opportunity to learn about bonsai and fuchsia plants and event take one home at the Bonsai and Fuchsia Show and Sale June 1 and 2 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In collaboration with the Orange County Fuchsia Society and the Coastal Bonsai Club, Sherman Gardens presents a weekend full of demonstrations, collections on display, talks, tours, and a sale of both prized plants.

Plant society members and Sherman horticulture staff will be available during the show to give advice and answer any questions.

The Bonsai & Fuchsia Show is free with garden admission. Admission is only $5 and always free for members of Sherman Library & Gardens.

For more details about weekend talks and demonstrations, visit www.thesherman.org or call (949) 673-2261.

Sherman Library & Gardens is located at 2647 E. Coast Hwy., Corona del Mar.