KidWorks’ Women’s Pickleball for a Purpose Event in Newport Beach Nets Nearly $80,000 for the Nonprofit’s College and Career Programs

Share this:

The Tennis Club at Newport Beach Country Club hosted the KidWorks Women’s Pickleball Event on April 11, which raised nearly $80,000 for the KidWorks College and Career Programs, which prepares first-generation college students for higher education beyond high school.

The programs include the nonprofit’s College Apps Academy, Campus Crash along with engagement with KidWorks college counselors, and care packages for its college students.

Over the last four years, the KidWorks Pickleball event has raised over $300,000 in total.

The highly successful fundraising initiative was created by a committee of dedicated women who want to assist the Santa Ana-based 501(C) (3) nonprofit that provides academic, personal development, and leadership programs for children and teens in overlooked communities.

“Your support ensures our deserving students will continue to benefit from robust college and career programs,” said KidWorks CEO and Executive Director David Benavides. “Activities like our College Apps Academy, Campus Crash and mentorship programs are designed to prepare first generation, low-income students on their journey towards college success.”

The 2024 event committee members from Newport Beach are chair Debbie Trammell, along with Kathy Ursini, Lori Junkins, Heather Gaughan, Sharon Roy, Jill Schriber, Wendy Hafer Cox, Susie Luer, Beth Hallett, Sharon Rinker, Holly Anderson and Kyle Team, who is also a KidWorks board member.

Other committee members are Janet Dichiro and C.C. Knowles of Corona del Mar, and Betsy Flynn of Laguna Hills. Also participating in the event is Leslie Seidner, a member of the KidWorks Advisory Council and resident of Newport Beach.

Event sponsors Included: Presenting Sponsor – The Gaughan Family; Court Sponsor – Oltmans Construction Co.; Champions Of The Court – The Ammerman Family, Frome Family Foundation, Jeri and Danny McKenna, and the Schlinger Family Foundation.

The rosé wine sponsor is Monette Zotovich, Zotovich Vineyard and Winery.

To learn more about the next event, which is set for April 24, 2025 at The Tennis Club at Newport Beach Country Club, please visit www.kidworksoc.org/pickleball.

Since 1993, KidWorks has helped children, youth and families living in under-resourced neighborhoods in central Santa Ana. As a 501(C) (3) nonprofit, KidWorks makes an 18-year commitment to its students walking with students from “Pre-K through B.A.”

To learn more about KidWorks and to read its success stories, please visit www.kidworksoc.org.