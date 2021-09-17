Newport Beach-Based OC Community Foundation Hosts “Igniting Potential” Giving Day

Share this:

On Sept. 22, the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) will bring together 17 local nonprofits to raise $200,000 during Igniting Potential, a 24-hour collaborative giving day to support Orange County’s youth.

In a national study conducted by The Jed Foundation and Fluent Research from September through October 2020, six in 10 parents reported their children had experienced mental or emotional health challenges. These challenges were most commonly due to social isolation, anxiety and trouble concentrating.

Many of Orange County’s 689,000 youth aged 17 and under continue to suffer the long-term effects of isolation and lack of academic and social engagement created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In line with these findings, according to the 2020-2021 Orange County Community Indicators Report, the Cherese Mari Laulhere Mental Health Inpatient Center at Children’s Hospital of Orange County indicated an increase in youth suicide attempts, severe depression, and acute mental health hospitalization during the first six months of 2020.

Igniting Potential supports programs that help Orange County youth remain engaged and committed to achieving their full potential. Giving Day participants include Assistance League of Irvine, Child Creativity Lab, Court Appointed Special Advocates, Early Childhood OC, Giving Children Hope, Helping Others Prepare for Eternity, Irvine Public Schools Foundation, Kid Healthy, Kidworks Community Development Corporation, MOMS Orange County, Parentis Foundation, Pretend City – The Children’s Museum of Orange County, Scholar’s Hope Foundation, The Literacy Project, The Prentice School, The Youth Center and YMCA of Orange County.

“As Orange County youth return to the classroom, we’re seeing the effects of the myriad challenges they’ve faced over the past 18-months,” said Shelley Hoss, president and CEO of the Orange County Community Foundation. “OCCF is honored to support this collaborative fundraising effort that directly impacts the youth of our county and supports their growth, education, and long-term success.”

This event is part of OCCF’s iheartOC Collaborative Giving Days, an annual initiative that designates cause-specific giving days focused on critical community issues. The online giving model matches OC nonprofits with shared missions – from homelessness and workforce development to preserving ecosystems and supporting local veterans – to create momentum on one shared day and leverage a combined outreach effort for collective success.

So far this year, OCCF Giving Days have raised more than $4 million from 7,590 donors in support of 95 local nonprofits. Since its start in 2015, OCCF Giving Days have raised nearly $17 million for Orange County nonprofits.

To donate during the Igniting Potential Giving Day and give back to the local community youth, visit: https://igniting-potential-giving-day.ocnonprofitcentral.org/.

Founded in 1989, the Orange County Community Foundation works with donors, strengthens the local nonprofit sector and works to find solutions to community needs. Since its inception, OCCF has awarded nearly $830 million in grants and scholarships, placing the organization in the top two percent in grantmaking among U.S. community foundations.

For more information, visit www.oc-cf.org or call (949) 553-4202.