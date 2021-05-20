Newport Beach Chamber CEO Says OC is Now in Yellow Tier

Share this:

On Tuesday, May 18, Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Steve Rosansky released a video sent to Chamber members and other businesses and community members to announce that Orange County’s coronavirus statistics were now low enough that Orange County is now allowed to move into the less restrictive Yellow Tier in California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

“The adjusted case rate has dropped from 1.8 cases per 100,000 to 1.4 cases per 100,000, and both the positivity percentage and the health equity metric have dropped to .9 percent,” said Rosansky in the video. “This is the first time that Orange County has bene in the Yellow Tier since Gov. Newsom unveiled the Blueprint for a Safer Economy on August 28 last year.”

Rosansky admitted that for some businesses, the transition to the Yellow Tier will not mean much as they are already fully operational. But Rosansky noted that for others, including amusement parks, bars, bowling alleys, breweries, gyms, fairs, movie theaters, and professional sporting venues, moving to the Yellow Tier will allow for increased occupancies and/or reduction in operating restrictions.

“Since the Yellow Tier is the lowest possible level under the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, any further reduction of restrictions will have to wait until June 15, when Gov. Newsom has indicated that the Blueprint for a Safer Economy framework will end and most restrictions will be lifted,” said Rosansky.

Rosansky added that June 15 is also the date that California will implement the new CDC mask guidelines, ending California’s indoor mask mandates—at least for those who have been fully vaccinated.

“Despite what you may have heard, chain stores like Costco, Walmart and Trader Joe’s that have announced they are dropping indoor mask wearing policies based on the latest CDC recommendations are still subject to California’s mask wearing requirements,” stated Rosansky. “So don’t be surprised if you’re asked to put one on if you try and enter a business without one.”

Rosansky ended the video by telling viewers to “wear your mask until June 15, get vaccinated, and be safe.”