Newport Beach Chamber Hosts 50th Annual Police Appreciation Breakfast March 17 at VEA Newport Beach

The Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce will honor the City’s finest and hard-working individuals at the 50th Annual Police Appreciation Breakfast on Friday, March 17 at VEA Newport Beach: A Marriott Resort & Spa.

The Chamber recognizes the Newport Beach Police Department in an effort to show how much residents and local businesses appreciate the work these men and women do for Newport Beach.

Year after year, hundreds of business representatives and city and county officials attend the event to show their support. The Chamber wants to make this year’s event as memorable as the last. Special honors to be bestowed include Special Officer, Reserve Officer, Civilian, Supervisor, and Volunteer of the Year.

The event is from 7:15 to 9 a.m. and open to the public. Single tickets are $65 and include breakfast and valet parking. Table sponsorships are $750 which includes a table of 12 (eight guests and four police officers), recognition in the printed program and on the screens, table signage and valet parking. Other sponsorships, including Presenting Sponsor, are available.

The event will also feature special guest emcee Keith Morrison from NBC’s “Dateline.”

Morrison has covered a wide variety of stories on “Dateline,” from 9/11 to Columbine, from the peace process in the Middle East to tsunamis in the far east, from wars fought by child soldiers in Africa to the medical miracles that keep other children alive, from the struggle to “Free Willy” to the battle waged over the fate of Elian Gonzales. Morrison has specialized in reporting “true mystery” stories for “Dateline.”

VEA Newport Beach is at 900 Newport Center Dr. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.newportbeach.com/events/50th-annual-police-appreciation-breakfast