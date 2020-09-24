Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce CEO on Improving COVID Restrictions

Share this:

On Wednesday, Sept. 23, Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce President and CEO announced via a video sent to Chamber members and other businesses and community members that Orange County, and Newport Beach, were moving into the moderate, or Orange Tier,” under the state’s new Blueprint for a Safer Economy. This will allow additional businesses to reopen.

“There were two pieces of good news yesterday as California and Orange County coronavirus indicators continue to improve,” said Rosansky in the video. “In Orange County, the case rate reduced to 3.6 per 100,000, and the positivity rate reduced to 3.1 percent.”

Those numbers, said Rosansky, puts Orange County in the Orange, or moderate, tier for Gov. Newsom’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

In addition, said Rosansky, “the California Department of Public Health also issued new guidelines allowing nail salons to open indoors statewide.”

Rosansky also noted that “there are indications that the Governor will be issuing new guidelines to allow for the reopening of larger venues like Disneyland, Knott’s Berry Farm, Angel Stadium, Honda Center, and the Anaheim Convention Center.”

“If the Orange County numbers remain stable and continue this downward trend, we’ll be able to move to the moderate Orange tier Sept. 29, which will allow for a significant relaxation of the limits on indoor occupancy for retail establishments and restaurants as well as movie theaters, fitness centers, and places of worship,” added Rosansky. “Hopefully, we will not see an uptick in the numbers due to the Labor Day holiday like we experienced after Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.”

The next couple of weeks will be telling, said Rosansky, as “increased infections and case rates would typically start showing up two to four weeks after infection occurs.”

Rosansky ended the video by stating “wear a mask and be safe.”

For a complete review of the reopening parameters under the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, visit the website www.covid19.ca.gov.

For more information on the Chamber of Commerce, visit www.NewportBeach.com.