Sherman Library & Gardens Hosts Inaugural Petals & Pistons Car Show August 16

What do horticulture and hot rods have in common? Plenty. You can get your fill of flowers and classic cars at the inaugural Petals & Pistons Car Show on Saturday, Aug. 16 from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Sherman Library & Gardens.

This stylish event takes place in the south parking lot at Sherman Library & Gardens featuring up to 50 classic, vintage, European, and luxury cars.

Guests can get up close and personal with the expert craftsmanship of the automobiles and the vibrant and lush gardens.

According to Sherman Library & Gardens, the event is poised to be a celebration of design, detail, and community in a setting that only Sherman Library & Gardens can provide. It’s a fun fusion of automobilia and horticulture.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase during the event; however the car show is free to attend.

Registration is now open for automobile owners who would like to showcase their vehicles. Car show registration is $20 per vehicle for non-members and $15 per vehicle for members and includes complimentary garden admission for two (a $10 value).

Sherman Library & Gardens is a non-profit organization with all proceeds supporting the organization’s Grow the Gardens campaign.

Additional information and car registration can be found at https://thesherman.org/event/petals-pistons/.

After attending the Petals and Pistons event, stay and stroll through Sherman Gardens (admission is $5 per person and free for members).

And why not enjoy lunch at 608 Dahlia, the notable restaurant inside Sherman Gardens run by award-winning Chef Jessica Roy. Her garden-to-table menu features exquisite dishes served in a garden setting.

Reservations for 608 Dahlia are recommended: https://608dahlia.com/

About Sherman Library & Gardens

Sherman Library & Gardens is a non-profit that has been deeply rooted in Orange County for over half of a century, serving the community as a sanctuary and education beacon for history and beauty.

Founded in 1966 by Arnold Haskell, and named for his friend and mentor, Moses Hazeltine Sherman, this iconic institution serves as a guardian of regional history and artifacts, a living library of plants both native and exotic, and a conservator of artistic works influenced by and produced in the Pacific Southwest.

Today, Sherman Library & Gardens is a monument to Haskell’s dream of an educational and cultural center including a premier botanical garden and outstanding research library.

Sherman Library & Gardens was recently recognized by the Newport Beach City Council with a proclamation naming Sherman Library & Gardens as the “Cultural Hub” of Corona del Mar.

The organization’s Grow the Gardens campaign is currently underway, learn more at www.thesherman.org.

Sherman Library & Gardens is located at 2647 E. Coast Hwy., Corona del Mar.