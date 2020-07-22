Newport Beach Chamber President Announces New Guidelines for Barbers and Salons

Share this:

On Tuesday afternoon, July 21, the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce sent via email a video update from Chamber President and CEO Steve Rosansky on the new guidelines for barber shops and salons issued July 20.

“You’re probably wondering why I’m sitting in this chair ready to get my hair cut,” said Rosansky, nestled in a chair on a patio near the Chamber office, wearing a barber apron and holding an electric razor and hair dryer. “Yesterday, Governor Gavin Newsom gave reprieve to barber shops and hair and nail salons when he issued new guidelines allowing them to move their operations outdoors. What does this mean? Barber shops and salons that were forced to close last week can now reopen if they can find a suitable outdoor area from which to service their clientele. It’s given a new meaning to the phrase “wind in your hair.”

Rosansky noted that the ability to operate outdoors comes with many of the same restrictions as indoor operations, including face coverings, physical distancing, and disinfectant.

“One notable restriction is that outdoor salons need to cease operations if lightning strikes are detected within six miles,” added Rosansky, suppressing a smile. “Other services like tattooing and piercing are still prohibited.”

Also on July 21, the City of Newport Beach issued a press release aimed at alerting business owners seeking to provide outdoor hair, nail and massage services that they may apply for a free City permit to do so.

According to the press release, permits are being issued under the City’s “Fast Track Back to Business” program, established last month to allow restaurants and other commercial businesses to expand into parking lots, sidewalks, or other private and public property to meet State of California physical distancing requirements.

On Monday, July 20, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that, in addition to outdoor dining, hair and nail salons and massage therapy can be provided outdoors, under newly released guidelines. Businesses that require hygienic equipment, such as tattoo and piercing shops, are not permitted to operate outdoors.

Under the City’s emergency temporary use permit, businesses may use parking areas and other property in a manner that provides adequate distancing and does not create a public hazard. Businesses are inspected to ensure compliance with the permit conditions.

Approved businesses may use temporary banners to promote their services.

For applications and more information, visit: www.newportbeachca.gov/backtobusiness.

For more information on the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce, visit www.NewportBeach.com.