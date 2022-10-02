Newport Beach City Manager Update: E-Bike Safety, Renew Newport Volunteer Day

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

As electronic bicycles, or e-bikes, grow in popularity, the City of Newport Beach is committed to an ongoing community education program to increase safety for all bicyclists and vehicle drivers.

In recent months, the Newport Beach Police Department has conducted educational outreach with schools and community groups, as well as targeted enforcement efforts to reduce speeding and unsafe behavior.

The Police Department’s next general community meeting on bicycle safety will be at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Ensign Intermediate School gymnasium, 2000 Cliff Dr. The discussion will include electric bikes, rules of the road, safety equipment, police enforcement efforts and bike theft prevention.

I encourage all interested residents, parents and students to attend this informative session and help increase bicycle safety in our community.

“Renew Newport” Citywide Volunteer Day Set to Launch Oct. 15

Renew Newport’s inaugural “Love Newport Beach Volunteer Day” is set to launch on Saturday, Oct. 15 with the support of more than 25 businesses, nonprofit and faith-based organizations.

Volunteers will be matched with more than 30 projects throughout the City that offer a variety of ways for individuals and families to participate.

Participants can sign up to volunteer at http://www.renewnewport.com.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. at City Hall, 100 Civic Center Dr., where volunteers will gather for breakfast and a kick-off celebration. Walk-up volunteers will be welcomed on the day of the event, but early registration is encouraged to secure a top project choice.

The volunteer projects will take place from 9 a.m. to noon. For the remainder of the day, several Newport Beach restaurants are offering discounts for volunteers wearing the event T-shirts.

The volunteer day is part of a larger “Renew Newport” initiative being led by Newport Beach Mayor Kevin Muldoon and Trellis International to engage various sectors of the community in citywide beautification and improvement projects. The public-private partnership is aimed at improving collaboration and developing relationships to improve neighborhoods, schools, and beaches throughout the City on an ongoing basis.

Civic Center Dog Park to Temporarily Close for Refurbishment

The Civic Center Dog Park will close for several weeks beginning Monday, Oct. 3 for a refurbishment project. The City will install new shade structures and fence screening, replace synthetic turf and water fountains, repair uplifted sidewalk panels and other incidental items.

The Dog Park will be closed for the duration of the project and is anticipated to reopen in mid-November.

For questions or concerns, please contact the City’s Public Works Department at [email protected] or (949) 644-3311.

Be Well Mobile Crisis Response Update

The Be Well mobile crisis response team operates in Newport Beach 12 hours a day, 7 days a week to respond to mental and behavioral health crises. The mobile unit is staffed with mental health specialists and EMTs, and works closely with the City’s police and fire departments.

This week the Be Well team:

Transported one person to the Be Well sobering station for treatment.

Transported five people to services, shelter intakes, and appointments.

Collaborated with Adult Protective Services regarding several older adults living in Newport Beach.

Homelessness Update

The City of Newport Beach provides a comprehensive response to address homelessness through a coordinated effort by City staff, contractors, partner agencies, and nonprofit groups.

This week, the City’s homeless outreach and response teams:

Continue to shelter people. Nineteen people who had been experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach are now sheltered in the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

Provided ongoing case management for current clients, including ordering identifying documents

Provided street outreach in several locations to build rapport and connect people to services

To donate to those experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach, please visit our Good Giving Program web page at https://www.newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/how-you-can-help.

Click here to view the latest homeless dashboard, which includes key monthly and yearly data on the City’s homeless response: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/monthly-homeless-count.