Newport Beach City Manager Update: Fire & Lifeguard Appreciation, Maintenance Activities

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

On the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, our nation honored and remembered all those who perished, including the brave first responders who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

It’s also a time to reflect on the service of our present-day first responders, who are often called to the front lines of high-risk incidents to protect lives in the communities they serve.

Last week, at the annual Fire and Lifeguard Appreciation Dinner, the City recognized Newport Beach fire and lifeguard personnel who went above and beyond in service to our residents, as well as exemplary civilian support staff. The event recognized the 2021 and 2020 award winners after last year’s dinner was cancelled due to COVID.

Please join me in congratulating the deserving men and women of the Newport Beach Fire Department recognized with awards:

2021 Award Winners:

Seasonal Lifeguard of the Year Andy White

Lifeguard Supervisor of the Year Captain Boyd Mickley

Civilian of the Year Debbie Alcaraz

Firefighter of the Year Mike Mullen

2020 Award Winners:

Seasonal Lifeguard of the Year Paul Hayden

Lifeguard Supervisor of the Year Captain Mike Ure

Civilian of the Year EMS Division Chief Kristin Thompson

Firefighter of the Year Captain Kevin Tiscareno

Live Saving Award:

Captain Adam Novak, Engineer Keith Hedenberg, Firefighter/Paramedic Drew Kaford, and Lifeguard Battalion Chief Brian O’Rourke for a May 24, 2021 ocean rescue of three teenage girls.

Medal of Valor:

Captain Cameron Hutzler, Firefighter/Paramedic Kelly Conte, Firefighter/Paramedic John Kluve, Firefighter/Paramedic Joel Chidley, Engineer Oscar Dykesten, and Engineer Keith Hedenberg for service in the March 11, 2021 Dover Drive fire and rescue.

COVID-19 Cases in Newport Beach

As of September 9, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Newport Beach was 4,783, an increase of 112 cases from September 2. The total number of cases in Orange County as of September 9 was 289,235, an increase of 2,699 cases from September 2. The number of recovered COVID-19 patients countywide as of September 9 was 271,344. These figures are provided to Orange County by the California Department of Public Health. The County’s daily, weekday update of COVID-19 case information is available at https://ochca.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/cc4859c8c522496b9f21c451de2fedae.

For those seeking vaccination options, please visit the HCA page at https://occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/covid-19-vaccine-distribution-channels.

Homelessness Update

City Net completed Vulnerability Index Intake Assessments for a mother and minor daughter experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach. The Vulnerability Index is used to screen clients to determine proper placement in the County’s Continuum of Care system. Some assessment factors include age, health issues, and length of time being unsheltered. Case managers will follow up with the clients to provide housing assessments and prepare documentation for housing.

City Net completed two housing assessments with people enrolled in their services. One person began the relocation process to rejoin his family.

Three people experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach were enrolled into City Net services. City Net case managers ordered identifying documents for them, such as birth certificates and Social Security cards.

City Net provided notary service for a client through the Helping Hands Ministry at Our Lady Queen of Angels Church.

City Net enrolled a client into Cal Fresh benefits and updated his Medi-Cal account.

City Net transported a client to the Veteran’s Administration campus for a mental health appointment.

Staff continues to provide food gift cards, support, and case management to a person sheltering in a motel while she awaits placement into permanent, supportive housing.

To donate to those experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach, please visit our Good Giving Program web page at https://newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/how-you-can-help.

Concrete Alley and Street Replacement Project

Now that the summer break has officially ended, the Concrete Alley and Street Replacement project has re-started and is now underway. The earlier phases of this project were completed prior to the start of the summer which included reconstructing the alleys within Assessment District No. 117 in Corona del Mar. These alleys were in need of replacement following the utility undergrounding project that left asphalt concrete trenches and patches throughout the alleys.

The final phases of this Public Works project include reconstructing alleys and streets on the Balboa Peninsula that have been affected by recent water infrastructure improvements. The City’s contractor, S&H Civilworks, re-started the project on Tuesday, September 7, and is expected to substantially complete the project by November 2021.

Labor Day Weekend Maintenance Activities

Public Works and Utilities Department crews worked together in the early mornings of the holiday weekend to keep our piers, beaches, plazas, and streets maintained for our residents and visitors. Activities included removing trash, emptying refuse containers, and removing graffiti and stickers.

Additionally, as part of a recently approved increase in service levels, Newport Pier Plaza, Balboa Village, and Corona del Mar State Beach were maintained by porters from noon to 8:30 p.m. An average of 40 bags of trash per location for a total of 120 bags were collected between those hours during the holiday weekend. The porter service will continue this schedule and activities throughout the remaining summer weekends. Our goal is to keep Newport Beach’s popular locations maintained and safe during our busy seasons.

Graffiti Abatement Services

Do you have graffiti to report? The Utilities Department handles graffiti abatement on public and private property (with property owners’ written consent) within the City’s boundaries. Over 300 graffiti locations and 200 stickers are removed per month with more incidents occurring during the summer months. Graffiti is typically removed within 24 hours of reporting.

Reporting a graffiti incident is easy and convenient.

24-hour graffiti hotline: (949) 644-3333

Utilities Department Main Line: (949) 644-3011

Online portal: https://apps.newportbeachca.gov/quest/

MyNB application from your smartphone or tablet

Download the App – it’s Free!

iPhone: iTunes Download: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/mynb/id613169472

Android: Google Play Download: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.civicapps.newport&hl=en

For after hours emergencies, you can contact the Police Department dispatch at (949) 644-3717 and they will contact Utilities Department on-call staff.