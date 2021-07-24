Newport Beach City Manager Update for July 24, 2021

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing rapidly in Orange County, health officials are advising residents to take adequate safety precautions.

The County’s average daily case rate doubled between July 13 and July 20, from 2.6 to 4.9 cases per 100,000 residents, in a spike attributed to the highly infectious Delta variant.

There are no plans to implement a new mask mandate in Orange County. However, in alignment with guidance from the California Department of Public Health, those who are not fully vaccinated must continue wearing a mask indoors and are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), County health officials are advising residents to avoid large crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, especially those who are not fully vaccinated.

According to the Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA), more than 90 percent of the new positive cases are among people who are not fully vaccinated, and more than 95 percent of those hospitalized with COVID-19 had not been fully vaccinated.

Officials encourage testing for those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, regardless of vaccination status. Self-collection, at-home COVID-19 test kits are available at no cost by visiting www.ochealthinfo.com/covidtest.

For those seeking vaccination options, please visit the HCA page at https://occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/covid-19-vaccine-distribution-channels.

The County has returned to daily weekday updates of COVID-19 cases, with reports available at https://ochca.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/cc4859c8c522496b9f21c451de2fedae.

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic At OASIS July 30

The Orange County Health Care Agency is hosting a vaccine clinic in Newport Beach on Friday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to noon at the OASIS Senior Center, 801 Narcissus Ave.

The two-dose Pfizer vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available. The vaccine is free. Walk-ins are welcome, and appointments can be made in advance by calling the County’s COVID line at (714) 834- 2000. Please bring identification and proof of age for minors (the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for those 12 and older; minors must be accompanied by a legal guardian).

COVID-19 Cases in Newport Beach

As of July 22, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Newport Beach was 4,108 and the total cases in Orange County was 260,289. The number of recovered COVID-19 patients countywide as of July 22 was 250,825. These figures are provided to Orange County by the California Department of Public Health.

Homelessness Update

17 people who had been experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach are now sheltered in the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

Staff assisted a formerly homeless Newport Beach client with a move to a senior living apartment in Rancho Santa Margarita. The nonprofit group Furnishing Hope provided household items. Furnishing Hope operates a retail store in Tustin, with proceeds supporting military families, survivors of domestic violence, and seniors.

A couple experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach was placed in the Yale Navigation Center in Santa Ana. They received a housing voucher from the County of Orange and are touring rental units. The Yale center provides shelter for as many as 425 people experiencing homelessness and provides case managers who locate appropriate housing, assist with job searches, and provide other on-site services.

City Net’s licensed clinical social worker met with a client sheltered in a motel to complete disability paperwork.

City Net staff ordered housing documents for two clients, including birth certificates and new Social Security cards.

For a comprehensive look at the City’s ongoing efforts to address homelessness, please visit our web site at https://www.newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness.

To donate, please visit our Good Giving Program web page at https://newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/how-you-can-help.

CONCERTS ON THE GREEN

The Newport Beach City Arts Commission kicks off its annual Concerts on the Green summer series on Sunday, July 25. Bring your low-slung beach chairs and blankets and enjoy an evening in a fun atmosphere. Pack a picnic dinner or purchase from on-site gourmet food trucks. No alcohol is permitted.

All concerts are held on the Newport Beach Civic Center Green, 100 Civic Center Drive, Newport Beach. Admission and parking are free, on a first come, first served basis.

This year’s line-up includes:

The Sully Band – July 25, 2021, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

The Sully Band is a rhythm and blues band playing covers and originals with their unique ten-piece sound. They were recently named the 2020 San Diego Music Awards’ “Best Live Performer.” Select band members have garnered Grammy and Tony Awards nominations and have performed and recorded with industry notables such as Eric Clapton, Lionel Ritchie, Michael Jackson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cheap Trick, REO Speedwagon, and others.

DSB – August 22, 2021, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

DSB (Don’t Stop Believin’) has been highly revered as the world’s greatest tribute to Journey. They have captured the signature sound of renowned vocalist Steve Perry and Journey in their prime. Complete with a band of world-class musicians, DSB remains true to Journey’s musical legacy and delivers a nostalgic concert experience.

SANTANAWAYS – September 26, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

SantanaWays is an electrifying Latin and blues rock band that has inspired audiences in Southern California since its formation in 2012. SantanaWays pays homage to the music of Santana in the purest manner by bringing out the heart and soul of the music.