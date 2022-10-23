Newport Beach City Manager Update: General Election Information, Mayor’s Youth Council

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

The voter registration deadline for the November 8 General Election is Monday, October 24. You can register to vote in Orange County online at this link: https://ocvote.gov/registration/register-to-vote.

If you want to check your registration status, or if you need to make updates, you can do so here: https://ocvote.gov/vlt/.

If you miss the voter registration deadline, you can conditionally register to vote through November 8 at a Vote Center or at the Registrar of Voters, 1300 S. Grand Avenue, Bldg. C, Santa Ana. You may also conditionally register to vote online but must then go to a Vote Center or the Registrar of Voters to be issued a provisional ballot.

Vote Centers are your one-stop shop for voting and registration needs for the 2022 General Election. There will be more than 180 Vote Centers throughout Orange County for this election — including 6 in Newport Beach — where you can vote, solve voter registration issues, register to vote, get a replacement ballot or general assistance. Select Vote Centers will open starting on October 29 (including the Newport Beach Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Drive) and all Vote Centers will be open November 5 through November 8.

You can locate a Vote Center, find hours of operations and view live wait times at this link: https://ocvote.gov/voting/voting-and-dropoff-locations-by-election.

You can also vote by mail or use a secure ballot drop box to cast your ballot. Vote-by-Mail ballots can be returned to the U.S. Post Office; they do not require postage but must be postmarked by November 8. You can locate a secure ballot drop box near you at this link (there are four in Newport Beach): https://ocvote.gov/elections/2022-general-election/ballot-drop-box-locations.

Important upcoming dates are as follows:

October 24 – Voter Registration Closes

October 25 – November 8 – Conditional Voter Registration

October 29 – Select Vote Centers Open

November 1 – Last Day to Apply for a Replacement Vote-by-Mail Ballot

November 5 – Additional Vote Centers Open

November 8 – Voting Ends at 8 p.m.

For information specific to Newport Beach voters, please visit the City’s web site at https://newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/city-clerk/general-municipal-election-november-8-2022.

Or contact our City Clerk’s office by phone at (949) 644-3005 or visit 100 Civic Center Drive, Bay E/2nd Floor.

For general voting information, visit the County Registrar of Voters FAQ page at https://ocvote.gov/faqs or contact the Registrar directly at (714) 567-7600 or [email protected]

Mayor’s Youth Council Returns with 21 Students

The Mayor’s Youth Council has returned after a two-year hiatus due to COVID restrictions.

The City program, managed by the Recreation and Senior Services Department, pairs City staff mentors with high school students, who gain career education, service hours and opportunities for community outreach.

Students are assigned to various departments throughout the City, where they get a backstage view of operations. The students may also join community service projects. On October 18, the Mayor’s Youth Council held a kickoff meeting to welcome 21 participating students from Corona del Mar, Newport Harbor and Sage Hill high schools.

Be Well Mobile Crisis Response Update

The Be Well mobile crisis response team operates in Newport Beach 12 hours a day, seven days a week to respond to mental and behavioral health crises. The mobile unit is staffed with mental health specialists and EMTs, and works closely with the City’s police and fire departments.

This week the Be Well team:

Responded to a situation involving a middle school student with suicidal ideations. The student was transported to a children’s hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Transported four people to the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter for intake appointments.

Transported one person to the Be Well sobering station for treatment.

Transported eight people to services, shelter intakes, and appointments.

Presented an overview of their services to the Corona del Mar High School PTA.

Engaged with community members at the Love Newport Beach Volunteer Day event.

Homelessness Update

The City of Newport Beach provides a comprehensive response to address homelessness through a coordinated effort by City staff, contractors, partner agencies, and nonprofit groups.

This week, the City’s homeless outreach and response teams:

Successfully housed a man who experienced homelessness in Newport Beach for twelve years. The man moved into a new apartment in Huntington Beach after staying at the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

Transported five clients to intake appointments at the new HB Oasis non-congregate transitional housing facility. HB Oasis is an older motel converted into transitional housing through the state’s Project Homekey initiative.

The Homeless Liaison Officer provided household items thanks to generous donations to the City’s Good Giving program. To donate to those experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach, please visit our Good Giving Program web page.

Continue to shelter people. Nineteen people who had been experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach are now sheltered in the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

Transported a client to an emergency room for treatment.

Enrolled an older adult into services. The person has lived in a vehicle for three years.

Ordered identifying documents for a woman experiencing homelessness.

Click here to view the latest homeless dashboard, which includes key monthly and yearly data on the City’s homeless response: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/monthly-homeless-count.