Newport Beach City Manager Update: Heatwave, Tidepools, Treasury Report

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

I hope you all enjoy the Labor Day holiday this weekend, and please remember to take necessary precautions during the heatwave. Temperatures in most of Orange County are expected to reach the high 90s to low 100 degrees through Monday, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

As a precaution, the City of Newport Beach will open three indoor Cooling Centers available to the public on Saturday and Sunday (and Monday, September 5 if necessary) at the following locations and times:

Marina Park Lobby, 1600 W. Balboa Blvd., Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oasis Library Game Room, 801 Narcissus Ave., Saturday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday 7 a.m. to noon.

Newport Beach Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

In addition, the County of Orange health department has recommended the following measures to prevent heat-related illnesses:

Drink plenty of water; don’t wait until you are thirsty.

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing.

Stay out of the sun if possible, and when in the sun wear a wide-brim hat and use sunscreen.

Avoid strenuous activities if you are outside or in non-air-conditioned buildings. If you are working outdoors, take frequent rest and refreshment breaks in a shaded area.

Never leave children or pets unattended in closed cars or other vehicles.

Check on those, like neighbors, who are at high risk to make sure they are staying cool – including seniors who live alone, people with heart or lung disease, and young children.

As a reminder, there will be no street sweeping or residential trash collection on Monday, Sept. 5. For the remainder of the week, street sweeping will follow its regular schedule and residential trash collection will be delayed by one day.

Expanded Recycling Program Wins Communication Awards

The City’s communications and outreach efforts for its expanded recycling program won two awards on August 31 at the California Association of Public Information Officials (CAPIO) annual conference. The City was recognized in the categories of overall campaign and writing.

Throughout 2021 and 2022, the City and its contractor, CR&R, were engaged in extensive efforts to educate and inform Newport Beach residents about changes to the City’s recycling program, which included the state-mandated introduction of organic waste recycling, along with changes to billing, pickup routes, carts, and more. CAPIO is a statewide organization of communications professionals from public agencies, including cities, counties, state agencies and special districts.

Peninsula Sand Berms Hold Back the Tide

The City recently raised and reconfigured the Balboa Peninsula sand berms in anticipation of high swells predicted during the week of August 25.

While some wave sets managed to crest over the berm, the impacts were minimal and there was no flooding of parking lots or streets. This week, staff will reduce the height of the sand berm until the next predicted high surf event.

Join the City’s Tidepool Tours at Little Corona

You may have explored the tidepools at Little Corona before, but having a Marine Naturalist Interpreter as your guide is a whole new experience! Our team can provide a deeper understanding of marine protected areas.

This fall, staff will be at Little Corona during low tides providing free educational talks and sharing resources under the “Critter Cabana” tent (in photo below). Staffed tours for school field trips or private groups are available. To schedule a field trip or guided tour (groups of 10 or more), contact [email protected]

When visiting the tidepools on your own, you can help preserve the marine protected area for all residents and visitors to enjoy. Preserve the tidepools by not picking up or removing animals, shells or rocks; observe them where they are. And remember to walk gently over the rocks, taking care not to step on any plants or animals.

Building, Landscape Renovations Completed at Cliff Drive Park’s Scout House

The City’s Public Works Department recently completed renovations to the Scout House building at Cliff Drive Park.

The work included renovations to the exterior of the building, restroom facilities, and landscape improvements. A planter area was improved and enlarged to allow for improved function and access. Turf was removed and replaced with drought-tolerant plants and trees, along with accent boulders and river rocks. Irrigations systems were upgraded to improve watering efficiency. Restroom improvements included interior and exterior repainting, floor resealing, and the installation of new LED light fixtures.

July Treasury Report Now Available

The July 2022 Treasury Report is available on the City’s website at: www.newportbeachca.gov/treasury.

As of July, the City’s investment portfolio totaled $360.6 million when measured at amortized cost. The current market value of the City’s portfolio of $352.8 million incorporates price fluctuations due to the changing interest rate environment that are typically irrelevant, since the City typically holds its securities to maturity and receives the full principal value at that time.

The City’s Liquidity Portfolio is sized to meet the City’s cash flow needs over the next 12 months. Approximately $46.6 million or 13 percent of the portfolio was invested in liquid investments available for day-to-day operating expenses and the costs associated with ongoing construction projects. An additional $27.1 million or 8 percent of the overall portfolio was invested in a portfolio of securities with targeted short-term maturities, which earns a higher yield than the City’s more liquid investments.

Deadline Extended: Mayor’s Youth Council Applications Due Sept. 12

The Mayor’s Youth Council is now accepting applications for the 2022/23 school year. This educational program gives high school students an in-depth look at careers offered in local government and provides a forum to express opinions, creativity, and civic mindedness.

The Mayor’s Youth Council is comprised of three different functions: education, service and outreach. In addition to one-on-one mentoring with City staff, Youth Council members will also be involved in the planning and implementation of community events and engagement with their peers. High-school aged residents are invited to apply by Monday, September 12. Click here for more information or to apply: https://newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/recreation-senior-services/youth-teen-programs.

Homeless Services Community Forum Series

Beginning next month, through November, the City will present a series of free, one-hour public forums featuring agencies that work closely with our staff to provide services for people experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach.

September 12, 6 p.m., at the Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Dr., featuring City Net. Jessica Bruce, director of outreach and engagement, and Valerie Carter, supervisor of the Newport Beach team, will present an overview of City Net’s services, outreach strategies, and role in housing and sheltering people experiencing homelessness.

October 19, 6 p.m. at the Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Dr., featuring Be Well OC. Alyssa Guerrero, supervisor of the Newport Beach team, will present an overview of Be Well OC’s Mobile Crisis Unit and the wellness campus in the City of Orange.

November 16, 6 p.m., at the Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Dr., featuring Share Our Selves. Christy Ward, chief executive officer for Share Our Selves, will discuss the Costa Mesa-based nonprofit’s work in providing outreach, medical, and social services to the community.

If you’d like more information on the community forums or the City’s efforts to reduce homelessness, please contact Homeless Coordinator Natalie Basmaciyan at (949) 718-1991 or by email at [email protected] You can also visit our homeless data dashboard for the most up-to-date information on our outreach efforts: https://newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/monthly-homeless-count.

Be Well Mobile Crisis Response Update

The Be Well mobile crisis response team operates in Newport Beach 12 hours a day, 7 days a week to respond to mental and behavioral health crises. The mobile unit is staffed with mental health specialists and EMTs, and works closely with the City’s police and fire departments.

This week the Be Well team:

Worked with the Newport Beach Police and Fire Departments to transport a person to the Emergency Room for evaluation and treatment.

Collaborated with the Homeless Liaison Officer and City Net to transport a person to her board and care facility.

Completed a shelter intake application with a person.

Provided First Aid to a person.

Transported 6 people to services and appointments.

Homelessness Update

The City of Newport Beach provides a comprehensive response to address homelessness through a coordinated effort by City staff, contractors, partner agencies, and nonprofit groups.

This week, the City’s homeless outreach and response teams:

Continue to shelter people. Twenty people who had been experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach are now sheltered in the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

Enrolled two older adults into services and documented their disabling conditions to obtain appropriate services.

Sheltered an older adult in a motel while she attends job interviews. The person was transported to the Department of Social Services to receive General Relief funds and food through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Provided shoes to a transitional-age youth enrolled in services.

To donate to those experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach, please visit our Good Giving Program web page at https://www.newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/how-you-can-help.