Newport Beach City Manager Update: May 30

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

Please keep an eye on your mailbox in the coming days for important fire prevention information from the City of Newport Beach.

All residential households will be receiving a mailer with practical, actionable steps to help protect your home and neighborhood from wildfires. The one-page, double-sided mailer can be viewed online in two parts: side 1 and side 2.

The mailer outlines critical ways to create defensible space, reduce fire hazards, and “harden” your home to resist flying embers, the leading cause of home loss during wildfires. Relatively simple actions such as clearing dry brush and installing ember-resistant vents can make a significant difference in protecting your property.

The Newport Beach Fire Department’s community outreach efforts have taken on added importance in recent months following the Los Angeles wildfires, which heightened awareness and concern throughout our community.

Schedule a free home fire mitigation assessment by calling (949) 644-3106.

City to Host Free ‘Moana 2’ Screening at Marina Park June 6

Bring your family, friends and neighbors to Marina Park on Friday, June 6 for the first “Movie in the Park” of the summer. Enjoy the harbor view along with free popcorn, candy, activities and a screening of the animated film “Moana 2.”

The movie will begin at about 7 p.m., around dusk. Remember to bring a chair, blanket or towel for comfortable sitting during the movie. Marina Park is located at 1600 Balboa Blvd.

NBPD Joins Torch Run to Support Special Olympics

The Newport Beach Police Department (NBPD) proudly participated in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run, joining agencies across the nation on Thursday, May 29 in support of Special Olympics athletes.

NBPD officers and staff ran side-by-side, carrying the Flame of Hope torch through Newport Beach before handing it off to the Costa Mesa Police Department at the cities’ border.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Southern California is the largest public awareness and grassroots fundraising movement for Special Olympics, with more than 3,000 law enforcement officers participating throughout the region each year.

Children and Families Invited to Special NBPD Mobile Café June 7

Join the Newport Beach Police Department (NBPD) for a special NBPD Mobile Café at 10:30 a.m. on June 7 at the Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave.

The theme will be “Books & Badges Storytime” as the Newport Beach Public Library kicks off its summer reading program.

The event will feature NBPD officers reading aloud, answering questions, and giving children a behind-the-scenes look at what it means to serve and protect the community.

Don’t miss the chance to explore real police vehicles, snap some fun photos, and meet our officers up close.

City to Host Flag Day Celebration June 14

Please join us at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 14 at the Newport Beach Civic Center for a special event honoring the U.S. Army on Flag Day.

Community Input Requested on Federal Grant Spending

The public is invited to provide input on the City’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Five-Year Consolidated Plan (2025-2029) through an online survey or the upcoming community meeting.

The meeting and survey will gather public input on the short- and long-term needs of the community and help identify spending priorities for CDBG federal funding.

The community meeting will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 9 at the Marina Park Community Center, Bay Island Room, 1600 Balboa Blvd.

The CDBG Five-Year Consolidated Plan supports programs and projects that benefit those of low and moderate incomes as required by grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Interested residents, local public service organizations, and other stakeholders are invited to attend the meeting and take the survey.

Take the survey at this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/W56NRKH.

Teens Invited to ‘Snack and Study’ Finals Prep at the Central Library May 31 – June 2

Attention teens: You are invited to prep for finals at the library!

The second floor Sword Meeting Room at the Central Library, 1000 Avocado Ave., will be open as a study space exclusively for you. Bring your schoolwork and study pals – we’ll provide the study space and snacks.

The study space will be available during the following dates and times: