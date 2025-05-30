Third Thursdays in Corona del Mar

The village of Corona del Mar invites residents and visitors to come out on the Third Thursday of every month from 5 to 8 p.m. for a vibrant community celebration throughout Corona del Mar along Coast Highway.

This event series is a grassroots, locally-grown initiative brought to you by The File Group and other Corona del Mar businesses.

On Thursday, June 19, attendees can expect open businesses throughout the village offering delicious food, live music, new offerings, sales, discounts, and community fun in exciting activations like pet events, meetup groups, classes, scavenger hunts, art exhibitions, and much more.

Third Thursdays offers residents and visitors a recurring opportunity to discover new spaces and businesses while eating, shopping, and strolling through the village in an open and lively setting. Walk, discover, and dine at local restaurants, collect passport points for special rewards, bring the kids and pups, enjoy pop-ups, specials, giveaways, and more.

Here’s a taste of what’s happening during Third Thursdays in CdM:

Meditation Kick-Off Event at Sherman Gardens from 4:30PM-5:30PM

Live music, local art exhibitions, classes, and pop-ups

Five Crowns will have live music and special offerings

Free samples, raffles, and giveaways throughout the village

F45 Training will be raffling off a free month

Family activities, crafts, games, and hands-on fun for all ages

Free Kids Yoga from Mantra Hot Yoga

Happy hour specials, wine tastings, and seasonal menu features

Bungalow will offer happy hour all night in the bar area

The Place will offer $5 draft beers and slider specials

Open house at the fire station—perfect for kids

Community scavenger hunts and sweet treats

Interactive experiences like sidewalk games, face painting, pup cups, and more

Treat crawl for pups at participating retailers

Complimentary snacks, drinks, and surprise perks from participating businesses

Outdoor seating areas to gather, relax, and enjoy the night

Cat adoption from Friends of Normie Rescue

Facial Loune Cart in front of The File Group

Beyond its Presenting Sponsorship by The File Group, this event series has garnered the support of Visit Newport Beach, the Corona del Mar Chamber of Commerce, Greet Corona del Mar Magazine, and many participating businesses throughout CdM,