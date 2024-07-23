Newport Beach Concerts on the Green: August – October

Share this:

The City of Newport Beach Arts Commission presents its annual Summer Concerts Series on the Green featuring an array of performers for your entertainment.

Bring your low-slung beach chairs and blankets and enjoy an evening in a fun atmosphere. Pack a picnic dinner or purchase from on-site gourmet food trucks. No alcohol is permitted.

Unless otherwise noted, all concerts are held on the Newport Beach Civic Center Green (100 Civic Center Drive, Newport Beach). Admission and parking are free, on a first come, first served basis.

WILBURY SUPER GROUP (Rock Tribute)

August 11, 6-7:30 p.m., Newport Beach Civic Center

Imagine if Tom Petty, George Harrison, Roy Orbison, Bob Dylan, and Jeff Lynne took the stage together live to perform a concert full of their greatest hits! It almost happened in the 1980’s when these five legends of rock and roll joined forces to form the Super Band The Traveling Wilburys. Sadly, Roy Orbison passed away before the band got to tour live, but now you can enjoy a night full of legendary hits from Petty, Harrison and The Beatles, Dylan, Orbison, and Lynne.

ABSOULUTE (R&B, Funk, Soul, Classic Rock Tribute)

September 22, 6-7:30 p.m., Civic Center

AbSOULute is a nine-piece band featuring lead vocals, guitar, bass, drums, percussion, keyboards, and a three-piece horn section. With smooth soulful vocals, AbSOULute will delight you with danceable and well-loved songs from old school funk, soul, and R&B artists like Stevie Wonder, Sly and the Family Stone, Chicago, Al Green, Earth Wind & Fire, The Average White Band, Tower of Power, Steely Dan, James Brown, The Isley Brothers, and many more.

GOTHAM CITY SWINGERS (Jazz and Swing Tribute)

October 13, 4-5:30 p.m., Marina Park (1600 W Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach)

Performing music from the Swing Era to the Rat Pack Stylings of the 1950s and 60s, with a smattering of pop culture and theme songs from classic TV and film, Gotham City Swingers will set the stage and carry you back to an era when sultry and swinging music was the “pop” of the day.

Parking

Please note that parking will be impacted by construction at the Newport Beach Central Library. Witte Hall, a new state-of-the-art lecture hall, is under way. The construction has temporarily disrupted parking in the main lot of the Central Library with limited spaces available and additional parking located in the Civic Center parking structure.