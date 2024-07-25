Newport Beach Police Department Hosts National Night Out on Aug. 6 at Bonita Canyon Sports Park

Share this:

The Newport Beach Police Department would like you to join them in celebrating National Night Out on Aug. 6, an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August (Texas and select areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October). Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much more.

At the Newport Beach National Night Out event, the NBPD will be providing information on crime prevention, home security, child safety, the Citizen’s Police Academy and Volunteers in Policing.

They will also have displays from CSI, SWAT, K9 Officers, Animal Control, Mounted Unit, and more. There will be food, games, crafts and other activities for kids along with a visit from McGruff “The Crime Fighting Dog.”

Please bring your family and friends and spend the evening with the Newport Beach Police Department as they “Give Crime & Drugs a Going Away Party!”

This event is for all ages!

National Night Out is held on Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bonita Canyon Sports Park in Newport Beach. For more information about this event, please contact the NBPD Crime Prevention Unit at (949) 644-3699.