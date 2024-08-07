Newport Beach Film Festival Celebrates 25th Anniversary October 17-24

Share this:

What started as a modest film festival more than two decades ago (with festival founders Gregg Schwenk and Todd Quartararo hoping audiences would show up) has now become one of the largest film festivals on the West Coast and one of the largest luxury lifestyle film festivals in the United States.

The Newport Beach Film Festival celebrates its 25th anniversary this October with an abundance of cinematic and culinary experiences.

Committed to championing the work of original storytellers from around the globe, the Festival will celebrate contemporary screen culture and artistic excellence, engaging the community in compelling conversations with filmmakers and artists.

According to press information, The Festival’s renowned Opening Night Film and Gala will return to Fashion Island on October 17, featuring an as-yet-unannounced movie and signature tastings from more than two dozen of the area’s top restaurants plus live entertainment and curated activations.

In partnership with Variety, the Festival will host a Cinematographer Celebration on October 19 at the newly remodeled Lido Theatre, including “10 Cinematographers to Watch” and “Billion Dollar Cinematographer” moderated conversations and a “Masters of the Frame” panel.

The annual invite-only Honors and Variety’s “10 Actors to Watch” will return to the Balboa Bay Resort on October 20.

The Festival will host nightly special events, world premieres, awards contenders, Sunset Series receptions, International Spotlights, Centerpiece screenings, Special Programs (Action Sports, Art, Architecture + Design, Culinary, Environmental, Music, and Family Film Series), curated shorts program and the launch of a new automotive short program.

Past Film Festival honorees and previous guests include William Shatner, Will Ferrell, Regina Hall, Todd Haynes, Ron Howard, Stephanie Hsu, Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Rita Moreno, Burt Bacharach, Keke Palmer, Aubrey Plaza, Joseph Quinn, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Ronson, Adam Sandler, Aaron Sorkin, Jeffrey Wright, and many others.

Last year, the Film Festival screened several award-nominated and award-winning films such as “American Fiction” (Oscar winner for best adapted screenplay), “May December,” “Nyad,” “Radical,” “Rustin,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” and the Festival’s closing night film, “The Holdovers,” which went on to win two Golden Globe Awards: Da’Vine Joy Randolph for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, and Paul Giamatti for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy).

The Newport Beach Film Festival is sponsored in part by UCI Health, Los Angeles Times, Kia, Fashion Island, Visit Newport Beach and the City of Newport Beach. Festival dates are October 17-24, 2024.

For Festival passes and tickets, visit www.NewportBeachFilmFest.com.