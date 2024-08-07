South Coast Repertory’s Outside SCR Production of ‘The Old Man and the Old Moon’ at Mission San Juan Capistrano is an Action Packed and Heartwarming Tale

Share this:

By Jasmine Jenkins | Special to the NB Indy

South Coast Repertory’s productions typically perform in their theater in Costa Mesa. Their current production, however, takes SCR not only out of Costa Mesa, but out of the theater entirely.

This summer marks South Coast Repertory’s fourth season of Outside SCR. Every summer since 2021, South Coast Repertory has put on an outdoor production at Mission San Juan Capistrano.

This year the Outside SCR offering, “The Old Man and the Old Moon,” tells of a man who’s in charge of keeping the moon full of liquid light, his dedication to the job keeping him from the outside world. His wife asks if he will go with her to a nearby town, and when he refuses, she sets off on her own. The Old Man goes to find her, only to discover she’s continued farther west. Can he find his wife and remember his past before the moon runs out of light?

“The Old Man and the Old Moon” is not a typical play. For one, there are only seven actors in the cast, all of which play at least three characters (except the Old Man, who plays the Old Man the entire show). The actors also play live music during some scenes, moving the plot along with a combination of dialogue and song. It’s not a musical, per se, but the music is an essential part of the production.

Jess Andrews plays each of her many roles so differently, one can hardly believe they’re watching the same actress. From the determined Old Woman to fiery Mister Callahan, Andrews demonstrates incredible range and skill.

As Captain, Perry, and other roles, Armando Gutierrez plays up the show’s humor and whimsy. With lovable quirkiness and impeccable comedic timing, Gutierrez expertly balances the more serious moments.

Kish Finnegan and her costume crew created base outfits that are both versatile and unique. Even more impressive, though, is the use of hats, jackets, and other easily interchanged pieces to differentiate characters played by the same actor. Finnegan’s ingenuity makes a cast of seven feel like a full ensemble.

Lonnie Rafael Alcaraz, the lighting designer, overcomes the limitations of an outdoor performance beautifully. Dozens of lanterns studded the backdrop, and by changing the lanterns’ colors and brightness, Alcaraz creates stormy seas and scorching deserts on the stage.

“The Old Man and the Old Moon” is an action-packed, yet heartwarming tale for audiences of all ages, expanding South Coast Repertory’s reach and continuing an Orange County theater tradition.

The show runs until August 11, with performances nightly at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit www.SCR.org.