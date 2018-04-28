Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Newport Beach Film Festival: Opening Night Red Carpet Photos

Posted On 28 Apr 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , ,

Hundreds of film fans flocked to the Edwards Big Newport theatre in Fashion Island for the opening night celebration of the 19th annual Newport Beach Film Festival. Actors, filmmakers, musicians and local dignitaries walked the red carpet prior to the screening of “American Animals.” A gala in the Bloomingdales courtyard in Fashion Island followed, featuring the band Side Deal. NB Indy photographer Charles Weinberg captured the event.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Center Stage: Dancing in Your Shorts at Newport Beach Film Festival

Posted On 28 Apr 2018
, By
0

Moment for Health: “The Need to Grow” at Newport Beach Film Festival

Posted On 28 Apr 2018
, By
0

Insights: Swimming, Surfing and Rowing at the Newport Beach Film Festival

Posted On 28 Apr 2018
, By
0

Newport Beach Film Festival: Take 19

Posted On 27 Apr 2018
, By

Leave a Reply

*

 



Join the Local's List





Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Newport Beach Independent Newspaper | All Rights Reserved.