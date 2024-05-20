Newport Beach Nobu Restaurant Welcomes Chef Nobu Matsuhisa for Taste of Nobu Event May 30

Share this:

What could be better than dining at famed Japanese restaurant Nobu Newport Beach? How about having Chef Nobu Matsuhisa in the house for a special Taste of Nobu dining experience on Thursday, May 30 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Nobu Newport Beach welcomes acclaimed chef and restauranter Nobu Matsuhisa for what can only be called an evening to remember. Guests can indulge in a culinary journey with signature canapes, live chef stations, and hand-crafted cocktails, all while having a chance to meet the pioneering Japanese chef.

Tickets to the event are now available to the public and will include complimentary food and drinks for the evening. The event is 21+ only and tickets are non-refundable.

Tickets are $300 per person (plus tax) tax and can be purchased via the restaurant’s website at https://noburestaurants.com/newportbeach/home.

For those who don’t know the background of Nobu, the renowned restaurant is recognized for pioneering new-style Japanese cuisine. It began as a business partnership in 1994 between Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, actor Robert De Niro, and producer Meir Teper. The flagship location is in New York, but now 30 years later the Nobu brand is essentially an empire that spans across five continents and includes the hospitality business, Nobu Hotels.

Nobu restaurants continue to receive praise and rave reviews, with devoted followers that relish Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s innovation in traditional Japanese cooking.

Born and raised in Saitama, Japan, Nobu served a rigorous apprenticeship at a respected sushi bar in Tokyo. He eventually traveled to Peru and opened a sushi bar. According to his bio, Chef Nobu was challenged by the new culture and regional ingredients, which kindled his inventive style, known today as Nobu Style.

After three years in Peru, Nobu moved to Argentina, then home to Japan, then on to Alaska, before finally settling in Los Angeles.

Nobu opened Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills in January 1987. The restaurant was an instant hit, and food lovers and celebrities alike flocked to the restaurant. It was here that his longtime friendship and business relationship with actor and director Robert De Niro began.

It was at De Niro’s urging that together they opened the very first Nobu in New York City in 1994 with restaurateur Drew Nieporent. Like Matsuhisa, Nobu was an instant hit. In 2013 the Nobu enterprise expanded to include the first ever Nobu Hotels.

Chef Nobu currently has over 50 restaurants and 16 hotels, spanning across five continents.