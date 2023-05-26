Newport Beach Police Arrest Costa Mesa Resident for Assault With a Firearm

Share this:

On May 19 at approximately 10:32 p.m., Newport Beach Police responded to the 100 block of McFadden Pl. in reference to an assault with a firearm. Officers arrived on scene and determined there had been a verbal confrontation between two male subjects when one of the males shot the other with a handgun.

The victim, who sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound, was transported to an area hospital and has since been treated and released.

Evidence collected at the scene, including witness statements, led officers to contact and arrest one male subject for several charges, including Attempted Murder, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, and Unlawful Possession of a Dirk or Dagger.

The arrestee has been identified as Austin Knott, a 30-year old resident of Costa Mesa.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Mike Fletcher at (949) 644-3779 or [email protected]