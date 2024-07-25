The 25th Annual “Eric Marienthal and Friends” Concert Benefiting High Hopes Head Injury Program Raises Nearly $200K

Share this:

The 25th annual Eric Marienthal and Friends Concert benefiting the High Hopes Head Injury Program was held on Sunday, July 14 at the Hyatt Regency in Newport Beach. The event brought together more than 600 jazz enthusiasts and community supporters for an evening of exceptional music, raising nearly $200,000 for the High Hopes Head Injury Program.

“Our hearts are filled with gratitude for the incredible support from our community and the outstanding performances by Eric Marienthal, Patti Austin, and David Benoit. Your contributions have significantly impacted the High Hopes Head Injury Program,” said Mark Desmond, the visionary behind the program’s development and its director/instructor.

The Tulsa Rib Company provided dinner for VIP guests, with entertainment by the Ron Kobayashi Trio with special guest artist, singer, and songwriter Mary Desmond (Mark Desmond’s daughter).

SiriusXM On Air Personality Talaya Trigueros served as Master of Ceremonies along with Desmond. Kevin O’Callaghan was the auctioneer for the evening.

A robust selection of silent auction items and a generous spread of delicious desserts were available during the concert.

Eric Marienthal, who attended Corona del Mar High and lives in Newport Beach, took the stage and opened the show with “Lolo Shuffle,”’ then went right into music from his 2020 album “Double Dealin’” (with Randy Brecker), then into “‘Two in One” from his 2012 “It’s Love” album, as well as his hits “New York State of Mind,” “‘Compared to What,” and his song “‘Babycakes.”

Marienthal started his professional career in 1980 with famed New Orleans trumpeter Al Hirt and became a Chick Corea Elektric Band member. He recorded five L/Ps with Corea and won two Grammy Awards. Marienthal has performed with artists such as Elton John, Barbara Streisand, Stevie Wonder, David Lee Roth, and many others.

Marienthal’s special guests for the 25th Anniversary Concert were Grammy-nominated artist David Benoit and Grammy-winner Patti Austin.

Benoit opened with “Drive Time” from his new album “Timeless” and the went right into the tune “Fuzzy Logic.” from his 2002 album.

Before his next song, Benoit addressed the crowd and dedicated the next song to Eric and LeeAnn Marienthal for their incredible work with High Hopes.

“I know what hope is all about as I, too, have had a medical scare.”

He talked about suffering from kidney disease for ten years and experiencing kidney failure. Benoit underwent dialysis for a year until his wife donated one of her kidneys to him. He wanted to inspire others with his message of not giving up, so his song “As If I Could Reach Rainbows” was a beautiful piano solo that touched and inspired all.

Patti Austin took the stage, and with each song, she told stories about Barbara Streisand, Burt Bacharach, Michel Legrand, Marilyn and Alan Bergman, Rod Temperton, and, of course, her Godfather Quincy Jones.

Starting with a Quincy/Temperton medley, her set list included the Oscar-nominated song ‘How Do You Keep The Music Playing” and “What the World Needs Now.”

Marienthal’s all-star band consisted of Andre Berry on bass guitar, and Mitch Forman on keyboards, Bernie Dresel on drums, Andy Waddell on guitar, and Munyungo Jackson on percussion. Backup singers for Austin were Lynne Fiddmont, Fred White, and Valerie Pinkston.

Lindy Boone Michaelis and Mike Michaelis were honored with the High Hopes Lifetime Achievement Award. Lindy is one of Pat Boone’s daughters. Ryan (son of Lindy) fell through a three-story skylight and landed on the concrete below in 2001. They sought help at High Hopes for Ryan’s traumatic brain injury. Pat Boone and his family appeared on Larry King LIVE five times, telling Ryan’s story when Ryan’s Reach Nonprofit was born to help High Hopes and others with TBI. Because of this relationship, High Hopes has benefited from Ryan’s Reach for many years.

A very heartwarming testimony was given by Britney, daughter of High Hopes board president Bob Vermes. She suffered a stroke two years ago and couldn’t walk or use her left arm. Tearfully, she told her story about watching her mom volunteer at High Hopes since she was four years old, never thinking she would need the services. She’s been coming to High Hopes and has regained her life back.

“High Hopes not only restored my physical abilities but restored my zest for life, and for that, my family and I are forever indebted to them for the transformative power that High Hopes has, so I say Thank You so much!”

Another testimonial came from Ron Young, a High Hopes student who was told to give up. He is battling MS; he couldn’t walk, stand, or function. After going to High Hopes and utilizing their robotic machines, his feet and legs moved, and he could stand. He travels over two hours to get treatment and feels great. He quoted a mantra he and others love at the program: “How can you lose when you’re helping yourself?” a quote from Mark Desmond.

Highlights of the live auction included a one-week trip on the Chris Botti at Sea Jazz Cruise for two in February 2025 to Cozumel and the Grand Cayman with Eric Marienthal, Chris Botti, David Foster, Diana Krall, Katharine McPhee, and more. From MVP of Super Bowl 2018, Nick Foles, a signed Eagles Jersey and football in a case, a signed copy of his book, Believe It, and a signed “Philly Special Play!”

There was also luxurious jewelry and tickets to the Anaheim Ducks tickets at the Honda Center, four tickets for five Broadway shows at The Segerstrom Center for the Arts, and a classic, restored vintage radio. Eric’s colorful shirt was auctioned off the last few years, so it was up for grabs again this year.

The event’s sponsors were H&H Lee Foundation, Carol and James Reed, The Hyatt Regency Newport Beach, KJAZ 88.1, The Keith Family Fund at California Community Foundation, 94.7 The Wave, Xerox, Smooth Jazz News, Rainone & Jones Families, Millie and Severson General Contractors, Minuteman Press Costa Mesa, Ryan’s Reach and Stirling Properties.

Established in 1975, High Hopes Head Injury Program is a one-of-a-kind nonprofit charitable rehabilitation organization dedicated to those devastated by brain injuries. The program at High Hopes is a unique one-of-a-kind program that includes physical programs, conditioning classes, therapeutic swimming, weight training, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and rehabilitation activities for cognitive and social challenges. Other services include vocational art classes, pre-vocational training, music classes, community activities, independent living classes, and speech therapy. High Hopes also has the most robotic rehabilitation devices in the world.

High Hopes’ goal is to provide the best possible program to those who have brain injuries and get results far above expectations. High Hopes does not give up on anyone but finds solutions for everyone under its care. High Hopes is celebrating 50 years of witnessing miracles in the lives of these deserving people.

For more information, visit www.HighHopesBrainInjury.org.