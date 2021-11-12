Newport Beach Resident Christopher Adriance Joins Irvine Barclay Theatre as VP of Marketing

Share this:

Newport Beach resident Christopher Adriance has joined the staff of Irvine Barclay Theatre as Vice President of Marketing.

Adriance joins the Barclay after having worked at Pacific Symphony over the past eight years. During his time at the Symphony, Adriance worked in various roles with both the marketing and development teams. He most recently served as the Director of Marketing and Loyalty Campaigns.

In this role, Adriance helped steer marketing strategy, promotions, season ticket sales, departmental project management, patron loyalty campaigns, direct mail campaigns, and digital marketing. He managed Pacific Symphony’s six subscription series, achieving an annual sales goal of $3.3 million, and developed other subscriber programs, including Symphony Pass, a monthly membership program resulting in $85,000 increased revenue annually.

He holds a certificate in digital marketing through Duke University and graduated with a Bachelor of Music degree from UC Irvine in 2011.

“We are excited to have Christopher join the Irvine Barclay team as we develop innovative new ways to provide value to our patrons,” said Jerry Mandel, Chairman and President of Irvine Barclay Theatre. “We look forward to continuing our season of great performances and to celebrating the return of live performances with all of Orange County throughout the year.”

Irvine Barclay Theatre is a 750-seat “jewel box” theatre renowned for its intimate atmosphere and superb acoustics. Since opening its doors in 1990, Irvine Barclay Theatre has developed into one of California’s most imaginative performing arts showcases, welcoming more than 2.6 million patrons over the last 30 years to an impressive array of varied performances by internationally recognized artists.

Irvine Barclay Theatre presents one of the leading jazz series on the West Coast; a variety of music genres featuring world renowned artists; classic ballet and contemporary dance; National Geographic Live’s fascinating presentations by leading explorers, scientists, and photographers; and a speaker series with esteemed authors and other thought leaders.

Irvine Barclay Theatre was busy during the pandemic’s downtime, installing new seats and carpet in the auditorium, as well as painting, and upgrading its HVAC system and air-handlers to use hospital-grade filters throughout the building.

For more information, please visit www.thebarclay.org.