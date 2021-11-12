Gobble Up These Thanksgiving Dining Options in Newport Beach

Share this:

Thanksgiving is November 25—have you made you dinner plans yet? If you idea of a fun Thanksgiving is one where you don’t have to cook, you’re in luck. Many restaurants in Newport Beach are open for Thanksgiving, while others are ready to prepare an entire Thanksgiving feasts to-go.

Here are a handful of local dining options for Thanksgiving. Get your reservations in early, as many restaurants will be sold out by Thanksgiving.

Café Gratitude Newport

This Thanksgiving, give thanks and gratitude while also taking the stress out of cooking because Café Gratitude is bringing back their special Holiday Pies & Sides.

Pre-order these plant-based, flavor-forward dishes now through their website before supplies run out. Last day to order is November 21. Pick-up is at Café Gratitude. Specials include: Cranberry Roasted Butternut Squash & Garnet Yams ($35), Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes with Garlic Confit ($25), Truffled Porcini Gravy ($18), Maple Miso Brussels Sprouts ($35), Pear & Pomegranate Chutney ($18), French Lentil & Butternut Squash Loaf ($35), and Persimmon & Pomegranate Salad ($35).

The holidays are never complete without dessert, and Café Gratitude has everyone covered with their raw and gluten-free Pumpkin Pie, Chocolate Coconut Cream Pie, and Baked Apple Pie ($28).

You can also take advantage of Café Gratitude’s Holiday Gift Card promotion starting November 16 and running through December 31. Guests can buy a $100 Café Gratitude gift card online or in-store and receive a $25 bonus card.

https://cafegratitude.com/.

Gracias Madre Newport

Gracias Madre is bringing back their Holiday Tamales this season, along with canned cocktails and holiday sides for pre-order.

Vegans and non-vegans alike can enjoy special plant-based favorites including Poblano Rajas Tamales ($54), Jackfruit Tamales ($54), Guajillo Tamales ($54), Pesto Brussels Sprouts ($30), Trio Braised Beans with Kale ($25), Roasted Yams ($30), and more.

Add on Zero-Waste canned cocktails with four-pack offerings of mezcal ($80), paloma ($47), and margarita ($75). Enjoy and share these seasonal favorites by pre-ordering through the website by November 21.

Gracias Madre also has a Holiday Gift Card Promotion that runs November 16 through December 31. Buy a $100 Gracias Madre gift card online or in-store and receive a $25 bonus card.

https://www.graciasmadre.co/.

Billy’s at the Beach

Billy’s at the Beach is hosting a Thanksgiving Eve Late Night Luau on Wednesday, November 24 from 9 p.m. to close. The evening will offer an exclusive late night menu featuring fan-favorite tropical bites including Kalua Pork Sliders and Coconut Shrimp. Celebrate Thanksgiving Eve in the aloha spirit with a lively nighttime atmosphere and waterfront views.

The Thanksgiving Eve Late Night Luau Menu includes Ahi Tacos ($4), Kalua Pork Sliders ($3), Crispy Short Rib Taco ($4), Hawaiian BBQ Ribs ($16 for ¼ rack), Coconut Shrimp ($9), Cho Cho Beef Skewers ($18).

Reservations are recommended. To reserve, visit www.Billysatthebeach.net or call (949) 722-1100.

Dining tip: Billy’s has expanded its patio, so try to get a table outside that overlooks the harbor. Or gather inside where the scene is always lively.

For those who have stil not been to Billy’s at the Beach, this iconic eatery on Coast highway is legendary for Mai Tais and pupus. The tiki-themed restaurant attracts locals and tourists with its lively island spirit, delicious Hawaiian eats and live music five days a week. Billy’s has plenty of room at its boat docs for those who want to dock and dine, and you can also get Billy’s to go.

Flemings

This Thanksgiving, Flemings in Fashion Island is offering a three-course menu featuring your choice of traditional style Herb-Roasted Turkey ($53), Filet Mignon ($68) or Prime Bone-In Ribeye ($78). All entrees Include a starter (choice of salad of lobster bisque), three sides (mashed potatoes, green beans and cinnamon-orange infused cranberry sauce) and dessert (New York cheesecake or carrot cake).

Flemings opens at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, November 25. The full dinner menu is also available all day, as well as a Children’s three-course menu for $23.

Visit www.Flemingssteakhouse.com.

Il Barone

Don’t want to go out for Thanksgiving but don’t want to cook? Il Barone has the solution.

Enjoy a stress free Thanksgiving celebration and let Chef Franco Barone prepare the feast with Il Barone Bottega’s Thanksgiving To-Go dinner. This is an all-inclusive gourmet dinner that serves 8-10 people and includes a lavish spread featuring a free-range turkey roasted to perfection.

All meals must be ordered and paid by November 16. All feast orders must be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at Il Barone Bottega. Orders may be placed by calling (949) 955-2755 or emailing [email protected]

The Thanksgiving feast includes Mary’s Farm All Natural Free-Range Turkey (12-16 lbs.) for 10 people, house made Sicilian meat balls in a light fresh herbs tomato sauce, Rich Marsala Turkey Gravy, Risotto smoked pancetta with toasted almonds and Parmigiano stuffing, Potato and Parmigiano cheese mashed potatos, Brussels sprouts sautéed with aged balsamic vinegar, and Pumpkin Spice Ricotta Cheesecake plus assorted fresh focaccia.

The Thanksgiving feast is $700. You can also add on an Antipasto Platter with cured Italian sliced meats, assorted cheeses, and mixed olives ($100), Baked ham that serves 8 to 10 guests ($125), Chef Franco’s famous meatloaf that serves 8 to 10 ($175), Roasted prime rib that serves 8 to 12 guests ($300), a half tray of lasagna ($95), cavatelli mac n cheese topped with truffle shavings ($120), corn casserole ($60), and desserts.

https://www.ilbaroneristorante.com/.

Gelson’s

Gelson’s in Newport Beach offers a delicious feast without all the stress. Whether it’s an intimate dinner for two or a larger gathering of 12, Gelson’s offers a wide array of pre-cooked selections from traditional favorites to plant-based dinners and an à la carte menu for any size gathering.

In addition to myriad holiday choices such as roasted turkey & gravy, spiral glazed ham, prime rib, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, yam soufflé, mashed cauliflower, creamed spinach, Brussels sprouts and mashed potatoes, the Gelson’s Kitchen has also included some new items to their menu. Whole slow roasted brisket and plant-based celebration roast and plant-based hazelnut roast will be back this year.

Along with complete pre-cooked holiday dinners, à la carte meats and a selection of sides as well as the newly added “Best For” Beef and Turkey/Ham Side Dish Kits, customers can complement their meal with wine from the Gelson’s Collection.

All orders must be placed by November 23. Order pickup is November 20 through December 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gelson’s will be closing early on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, so all orders will need to be picked up by 1 p.m.

For a list of complete Meal and À La Carte selections and to place all pre-orders, go to www.gelsons.com/thanksgiving.

The Bungalow

The Bungalow is back with another Thanksgiving menu that offers something for everyone—even those who don’t want turkey.

The three-course menu has three tiers depending on your choice of entrée.

Tier 1 is $54 and has three options: pan roasted turkey with mashed potatoes and stuffing, blackened wild king salmon with mashed potatoes and avocado relish, or grilled vegetable tart on a bed of mashed potatoes.

Tier 2 is $69 and has four options: Prime rib with au jus, creamy horseradish, whipped Yukon Gold mashed potatoes and broccolini; prime rib and roasted turkey combo; prime filet mignon with mashed potatoes; and miso marinated Chilean sea bass.

Tier 3 is $79 and offers a choice of prime bone-in ribeye or Australian lobster tail.

All meals come with a choice of five starters and choice of four desserts.

The Bungalow is serving Thanksgiving dinner on November 25 from 1 to 8 p.m. Visit www.Thebungalowrestaurant.com for more information.

Tavern House

Restaurateur David Wilhelm is back with another delicious and impressive three-course Thanksgiving menu that offers a lot of options including dinner with a view of Newport Harbor.

Starters include Thyme & Black Pepper Rolls & Butter and a choice of New England Clam Chowder; Autumn Salad; Coconut Shrimp; Maine Lobster, Langoustine and White Corn Bisque; Santa Fe Caesar; and Spicy Ahi Poke.

Entrée choices are Traditional Herb Roasted Turkey, Pan Roasted Chilean Sea Bass, Salt & Black Pepper Roasted Prime Rib, and Vegetable Cornucopia Plate.

Entrees are served with Mashed Potatoes, Famous Creamed Corn, Maple-Bacon Glazed Brussel Sprouts, Whipped Butternut Squash, Cornbread – Pine Nut Stuffing and Cranberry Relish.

Desserts options are Southern Pecan Pie, Cheesecake with Strawberries, and Traditional Pumpkin Pie.

Price is $60 for adults and $28 for children. Thanksgiving dinner is served from 2 to 7 p.m.

Visit www.tavernhousekb.com for more information.

The Winery Newport

Chef Yvon Goetz has another superb Thanksgiving menu planned this year. For $79 per person, enjoy a three-course meal starting with your choice of butternut squash bisque, smoked salmon heirloom tomatoes and burrata, house salad or pumpkin and ricotta ravioli.

Choice of entrees: maple glazed free range turkey with thyme gravy, Maine scallops and jumbo wild white shrimp with squash and risotto, maple leaf farm duck breast with Manchego-chive gnocchi, king salmon a la plancha with organic vegetable quinoa and grilled asparagus micro greens, or grilled beef flatiron steak with grilled asparagus and black truffle mashed potatoes with garlic-parsley butter .

For dessert, chose between Streusel pumpkin pie and chocolate cheesecake.

For more information, visit www.thewinerynewport.com.

Fork & Knife

Chef Jonathan Blackford spent nearly a decade at A Restaurant in Newport Beach and also opened CdM restaurant before leaving early last year to launch his own culinary project, Fork & Knife on 17th Street in Costa Mesa, a stone’s throw – make that a steak throw – from the Newport border.

At Fork & Knife, Blackford has carved a niche in the to-go business by creating gourmet meals available to take home for lunch or dinner. He recently added several tables and launched sit-down lunch service, with dinner to follow early next year.

For Thanksgiving, Blackford is offering an “Everything but the Turkey” to-go menu for Thanksgiving. His menu includes such starters as wild mushroom soup, fall persimmon and pomegranate salad and a cheese and charcuterie platter to a variety of sides such as haricot verts with mushrooms, black truffle mac n cheese, BBQ carrots with pecan butter, and gratin potatoes.

Instead of turkey, Chef Blackford has Cook at Home Roasts, which he ties, cuts, seasons, and sears, and you finish in your oven per chef’s instructions. The roasts include Three Bone Standing Rib Roast (1855 Bone-In Ribeye), and 10 Bone Brined Duroc Pork Rack. Prices varies depending on number of pounds.

Desserts are also available.

Top order, email [email protected] or call (949) 877-0330. Visit https://forkandknifecm.com/ for more information.

Celebrate Thanksgiving in Spain at Cafe Sevilla in Triangle Square

Celebrate “Thanksgiving in Spain” at Cafe Sevilla in Triangle Square in Costa Mesa on Thursday, Nov. 25 while listening to live Latin music. Gather with family and friends to enjoy a delicious Three-Course Prix Fixe Thanksgiving menu from 3 to 11 p.m., with the last seating at 9 p.m. Guests will also enjoy live Latin guitar music from 5 to 8 p.m.

The holiday menu includes Thanksgiving classics with a Spanish twist including roasted turkey breast and glazed black forest ham served alongside sweet mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, brussels sprout casserole, corn bread and barbacoa pineapple chutney; and homemade pumpkin pie with cinnamon ginger whipped cream for dessert.

Cafe Sevilla’s Thanksgiving menu is $49.50 for adults and $24.50 for kids. The restaurant’s regular Dinner menu will also be available all day.

For those who prefer to celebrate at home, Cafe Sevilla offers Thanksgiving Feasts to Go available for two or four guests, and can be picked up hot and ready to serve on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25.

Cafe Sevilla’s Thanksgiving Feasts to Go include your choice of roasted turkey breast and glazed black forest ham served various sides, or a special Thanksgiving Paella topped with roasted turkey breast and lamb chops atop saffron infused bomba rice. Additional Thanksgiving a la carte offerings are available.

Cafe Sevilla’s Thanksgiving Feasts to Go are $99 for two people or $195 for four people. The dinner menu is also available to-go, along with a selection of wines and $25 quarts of sangria.

To place a Thanksgiving Feasts to go order, call (714) 717-4945 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or email [email protected]. Orders can be placed up until 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22. Orders can be picked up on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit http://www.cafesevilla.com.