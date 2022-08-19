Newport Beach Resident Kirstie Acevedo Joins Sherman Foundation Board

Share this:

Sherman Library & Gardens has announced the appointment of Kirstie Acevedo to the Sherman Foundation Board of Governors, as well as her appointment to Vice President of M.H. Sherman Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Sherman Foundation. The Sherman Foundation, a Newport Beach investment firm, oversees the operation of Sherman Library & Gardens, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization located in Corona del Mar.

Kirstie is a registered Architect in California and a member of the American Institute of Architects and USGBC, the US Green Building Council. She brings more than 16 years of business and architecture experience on both local and international based projects to the Sherman Foundation. Her diverse portfolio includes retail, hospitality, mixed-use, workplace interiors, corporate and industrial projects.

“Kirstie’s background and skillsets will be of great support to the Sherman Foundation and Sherman Library and Gardens as we look to raise our profile to that of a key community cultural and educational center of Orange County,” said Gary Pickett, President of the Sherman Foundation.

Kirstie graduated with a Bachelors of Architecture from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, Magna Cum Laude, 2006. Previously, she worked for Gensler, a global architecture, design and planning firm with 51 locations across Asia, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and the Americas.

“The Sherman Library and Gardens is rich with beauty, history, inspiration and life. It is hard not to fall in love with this hidden oasis when you first enter. The enthusiasm and excitement of the team, volunteers, and surrounding community makes it clear that the mission and vision for this non-profit go well beyond the surrounding walls. I hope with my involvement, we can further grow our impact and positively influence a wider community,” said Acevedo.

Kirstie resides in Newport Beach with her husband Nicholas and their two children.

Sherman Library & Gardens is a vibrant cultural center that provides the public an oasis of inspiration, education and appreciation of regional history, horticulture and the arts. The 2.2 acre property boasts a nationally renowned botanical garden and research library with collections related to the history of the Pacific Southwest.

Sherman Library & Gardens is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization sustained by the generosity of members, friends, and a dedicated Volunteer Association that help to support the Gardens, Library, and a year-round calendar of educational programs and seasonal exhibits for the community.

For more information, visit www.thesherman.org.