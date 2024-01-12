Newport Beach Resident Mark Abbasi Joins Families Forward Board of Directors

Share this:

Families Forward, an Orange County-based nonprofit committed to helping local families who are facing a housing crisis, has welcomed Newport Beach resident Mark Abbasi to its board of directors.

Abbasi is the Senior Vice President of Finance responsible for Edwards Lifesciences’ global critical care and vascular business. Having served on the Finance Committee and Data Ad Hoc Task Force for Families Forward, Abbasi has gained deep understanding into the organization’s impact in Orange County. His extensive and broad business background across multiple industries and job functions is a great asset to the board.

Other new Families Forward board members include Carissa Bechtloff, Mark E. Engstrom, Jacqueline Erickson, Nickeya Hannah, Danni Remington Smithson and Kate Starr. They all bring their diverse expertise to assist Families Forward in its mission to prevent and end family homelessness by providing access to housing and resources that create lasting stability.

“We love seeing our board of directors grow and evolve – with new leaders from various industries and personal passions to help us further our mission of preventing and ending family homelessness,” said Madelynn Hirneise, CEO of Families Forward. “We are thankful for our incredible team, volunteers, donors and board members who come to the table with valuable insight and perspectives. On behalf of Families Forward, we welcome these unique individuals to our board and are deeply appreciative of their commitment to our cause.”

For nearly 40 years, Families Forward has become a county leader in family housing navigation and the administration of safety-net services to at-risk and homeless families. What began with two farmhouses and five rented apartments has now evolved into more than 90 affordable housing units that Families Forward owns or has access to.

For more information about Families Forward and to donate, visit www.families-forward.org.