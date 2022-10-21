Newport Beach Small Abandoned Vessel Auction Nov. 18

Share this:

The Harbor Department will be holding an Abandoned Vessel Auction on Friday, Nov. 18 at the City of Newport Beach, Harbor Department, Marina Park Sailing Center, 1600 W. Balboa Blvd.

Vessel Viewing will be between 9 and 9:29 a.m. The auctions will commence at 9:30 a.m.

Important Information About the Auction:

Vessels are sold as is and where is

Minimum bid varies with each vessel

Payment is cash only immediately after the auction

Winning bidder is responsible for removing vessel from Newport Harbor by 5 p.m. the day of auction

Auction will include small dinghy vessels, stand up paddleboards, and kayaks. For questions, contact the Harbor Department at (949) 270-8159.