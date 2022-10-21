Cheers to 50 Years of Sur La Table with Signature Libation

Share this:

Sur La Table, which has a location on Avocado Avenue in Newport Beach next to Bristol Farms, recently celebrated its 50th Anniversary.

According to the folks at Sur La Table, Shirley Collins opened the first Sur La Table store in Seattle’s Pike Place Market. This was an unusual store unlike no other in the area. Customers found a surprising selection of global cookware no one else offered, plus knowledgeable employees who were cooks too.

Sur La Table continues to provide a professional shopping experience as well as expert led cooking classes in-store and at-home, as well as a Culinary Institute for aspiring chefs.

To commemorate the 50th Anniversary, Sur La Table has created a riff on a Tom Collins named after the store’s founder, Shirley Collins. And Sur La Table has shared the recipe, plus a photo of the cocktail.

Shirley Collins by Charlotte Bernhardt / Serves one

Ingredients

1-½ ounce Voyager Gin (single-batch distilled by Pacific Distillery in Washington state)

1 ounce lemon juice

½ ounce simple syrup

Soda water

½ ounce sink of cherry heering (an inverse of a float)

Lemon and brandied cherry, for garnish

Procedure

In a shaker tin or pint glass, add the gin, lemon juice and simple syrup. Add ice, cover and shake briefly (this drink is served over ice, so lengthy shaking is not necessary). Strain through a fine-mesh strainer into a Collins (highball) glass filled with ice. Top with soda water, leaving about a ¼” of space for the cherry heering.

Place a bar spoon into the glass, making sure that the spoon comes to rest against the bottom. Pour the heering slowly along the spoon. Poured correctly, the heering will travel down the length of the spoon and form a layer below the other ingredients. Garnish with a lemon wheel and brandied cherry.

Note: Cherry Heering is available at Total Wine in Newport Beach. If you cannot find Voyager Gin, another single-batch gin will work.