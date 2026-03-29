Speak Up Newport Hosts Meeting on April 8 Focused on E-Bike Safety

Concerned about traffic and e-bikes?

At the next Speak Up Newport meeting on Wednesday, April 8, Attorney Paul Meyer will share a tragic story involving an e-bike and the impact it has had on two families, and Newport Beach Police Motor Officer Zach Varela will provide an update on the latest e-bike and traffic issues the Police Department has been addressing. He will discuss the NBPD’s new e-bike rules and regulations, as well as a new e-bike diversion program.

This Speak Up Newport meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 8, at the Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Dr. Reception hosted by The Bungalow Restaurant is at 5:15 p.m. Program is 6 to 7 p.m. On-site production provided by Visit Newport Beach. No charge to attend the meeting.

The Community Room is on the right (directly across from City Council Chambers) when you enter the complex on Civic Center Drive. Parking is available in the Parking Structure and in the parking lot adjacent to the structure.

The meeting will be simulcast on Zoom. Visit www.speakupnewport.com for meeting details and to register for the Zoom webinar.