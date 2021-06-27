Newport Beach Week in Review for June 27, 2021

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

The Newport Beach City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday, June 22, to lift the local emergency declaration that has been in place since the early days of the pandemic. While this action doesn’t change much from a practical standpoint, it is a milestone worth recognizing as we return to family gatherings, travel and other activities that were limited or cancelled during the pandemic.

Thankfully, none of the 2020 restrictions will be in place for the upcoming 4th of July holiday. I hope you are able to take full advantage of Newport Beach’s family-friendly July 4th activities this year, including the various parades, celebrations, community festivals and public firework displays. Please visit our website at https://www.newportbeachca.gov/how-do-i-/learn-more-about/fourth-of-july-information/holiday-events-activities for a full list of holiday events and activities.

COVID-19 Cases in Newport Beach

As of June 24, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Newport Beach was 3,960 and the total cases in Orange County was 256,008. The number of recovered COVID-19 patients countywide as of June 24 was 249,929. These figures are provided to Orange County by the California Department of Public Health.

Peninsula Trolley Returns for Summer Service

The Balboa Peninsula Trolley has resumed operations this weekend with free service continuing throughout the summer on weekends and holidays. The trolley did not operate in summer 2020 because of COVID-19 precautions.

Beginning on June 26, the trolley service will be available from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays as well as Independence Day, Observed Independence Day (July 5), and Labor Day. The trolley is a fun and free way to explore the peninsula.

There are 22 designated stops along the trolley route. Trolleys are scheduled to arrive in 15-minutes intervals, which may vary slightly depending on traffic conditions. Riders are invited to climb aboard or exit the trolley at any of the stops along the way to and from the Balboa Pier and Fun Zone area.

This service is provided by the City of Newport Beach and funded through grants from the Orange County Transportation Authority (Measure M2 funds). For more information visit www.newportbeachca.gov/trolley.

Community Youth Center Recreation Room Floor Replacement

The Community Youth Center Recreation Room Floor Replacement Project is complete and ready for all the fun summer activities scheduled at this location.

The Recreation Room was upgraded to new Wood Luxury Vinyl Tile flooring along with refinished concrete surface around the exterior perimeter of the Recreation Room. These enhancements compliment the improvements recently completed for the Grant Howald Park Rehabilitation Project early this month. The Community Youth Center is located at 3000 Fifth Avenue, Corona del Mar.

Homelessness Update

A man who had experienced homelessness for 12 years in Newport Beach and Laguna Beach moved from the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter into permanent housing, a new apartment in Tustin. The City’s Homeless Liaison Officer coordinated his placement in the Bridge Shelter and transported him to the shelter.

A person experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach was enrolled into services provided under contract by City Net. The person has an appointment to enter the Bridge Shelter in the coming days pending a negative COVID-19 test result.

City Net obtained a new Social Security card for a man experiencing homelessness by Newport Boulevard. He now receives income and completed a housing assessment and budget plan to access housing.

Staff continues to provide food gift cards, support, and case management to several people sheltering in motels while they await placement into permanent, supportive housing.

For a comprehensive look at the City’s ongoing efforts to address homelessness, please visit our web site at https://www.newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness.

To donate, please visit our Good Giving Program web page at https://newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/how-you-can-help.