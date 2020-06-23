Newport Beach Week in Review from City Manager Grace Leung

Share this:

Several additional business sectors were cleared by Orange County to reopen on Friday, June 19. The new business sectors include nail salons, tattoo and piercing shops, body waxing, skin care and cosmetology.

For a more complete list of the business sectors authorized to reopen, and those that have not yet been authorized, visit the City web site at this link.

The California Department of Public Health released updated guidance that requires Californians to wear a face covering in high-risk settings.

The State order differs from guidance given recently by the County of Orange. In this case, the State order supersedes local guidance.

Remember, a face covering is meant to protect others in case you are infected. Public health officials emphasize that face coverings are not substitutes for physical distancing – keeping six feet away from others – and regular hand washing.

We are looking forward to awarding grants to qualified Newport Beach small businesses that were affected by the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Last week the City received hundreds of applications for the Small Business Relief Grants. Our partners in this project, the Orange County Small Business Development Center, is now reviewing applications and we expect to announce the grant awardees shortly.

COVID-19 News and Resources

Please visit newportbeachca.gov/covid19 for the latest City news and useful web resources, including information about the federal, state, and county resources available to help small businesses and workers that have been financially impacted. We also have a page of free resources available through the Newport Beach Public Library and local organizations like SCORE, including online learning and business databases. Visit the

Orange County Health Care Agency’s COVID-19 web page for countywide information, including the number of local cases. You can also follow the City on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and look for alerts from our City staff on Nextdoor.

COVID-19 Cases in Newport Beach

The County of Orange posts reported COVID-19 cases by city at: http://www.ochealthinfo.com/novelcoronavirus.

The number as of June 18, 2020 is 182 cases in Newport Beach out of 9,292 cases total in Orange County. The number of recovered COVID-19 patients countywide is 4,496 as of June 18.

Fortunately, Newport Beach cases have flattened, with only modest day-to-day increases, over the past several weeks.

OC COVID-19 Screening and Testing Network

The Orange County Health Care Agency maintains a growing list of FDA-approved testing sites for County residents who are showing symptoms of COVID-19. If you are showing symptoms, please contact your healthcare provider for testing information first. If you do not have a healthcare provider, visit https://occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/covid-19-testing-and- screening for testing information. The SOS Health Center in Newport Beach is an approved community testing site. Call (949) 270-2100 for an appointment.

Newport Beach works in partnership with the County of Orange and its testing, tracking and contact tracing program. This coordinated, centralized approach under County oversight is an effective way to monitor and control the spread of the coronavirus in our communities.

4th of July Fireworks Celebrations

Due to COVID-19 and the restriction on large gatherings, the City has not been able to issue any permits for fireworks within the City. The City Council will be discussing this in more detail at their meeting on Tuesday June 23, 2020. Staff will be communicating this change to the surrounding communities after the City Council meeting.

Back to Business Program Active: Accepting Applications Now!

On May 26, 2020, the City Council adopted Emergency Ordinance No. 2020-005 to authorize the temporary use of public and private property for existing businesses or institutional uses.

Upon adoption, the Emergency Ordinance authorized the Community Development Director to issue Emergency Temporary Use Permits subject to the satisfaction of certain specified conditions. The Ordinance temporarily suspends discretionary permit requirements and many Municipal Code requirements during the State of Emergency.

This Program has received substantial interest and attention from the business community, as well as religious institutions. As of June 17, 2020, the Community Development Department has issued 25 temporary use permits. Permit applications are conveniently submitted online with permits issued within 24 to 48 hours of filing a request.

For more information, please check out www.newportbeachca.gov/backtobusiness. City staff is here to help with any questions or even to assist with application preparation. We look forward to getting you back to business!

Homelessness Update

Addressing homelessness continues to be a priority in the City’s ongoing COVID-19 response, working closely with contractor City Net and regional partners throughout the county and state. Recently, people in Newport Beach experiencing homelessness have been placed in motels through Project Roomkey, a state initiative to provide shelter during COVID-19. Newport Beach staff and City Net staff are collaborating with the Illumination Foundation, a local non-profit agency working with the state to implement Project Roomkey.

Success Stories:

A 68-year-old woman from Corona del Mar, who has experienced homelessness for the past 10 years, was sheltered last week in the Project Roomkey program. She acclimated well to the location and on-site services. Staff is coordinating placement into a senior care facility for her long-term

A 76-year-old woman who was staying near the Newport Transportation Center is now sheltered in a motel. City Net staff is providing care and services on-site, and coordinating payment with the

Staff completed two Vulnerability Index Intake Assessments with people staying near the Newport The assessment is used to screen clients to determine proper placement in the County’s Continuum of Care system. Some assessment factors include age, health issues, and length of time being unsheltered. Case managers will follow up with the clients to provide housing assessments and prepare documentation for housing.

In the first two weeks of June 2020, 40 veterans and their families were housed in Orange County, thanks to new supportive housing locations for veterans and a collaborative placement effort involving several agencies. The Santa Ana Veteran’s Village supportive housing now provides 75 units with on-site resident services. The Placentia Veterans Village, scheduled to open in next month, is now accepting applications and referrals. The County’s Coordinated Entry System coordinator manages a roster of eligible veterans and confers with service providers, such as City Net, to match veterans with housing opportunities.

The City Net hotline number is (714) 451-6198. Those who call the hotline may leave a detailed voicemail message for themselves or others in need and City Net staff will respond within 48 hours. For immediate assistance call the County’s Crisis Prevention Hotline at (877) 7-CRISIS or (877) 727-4747. To enroll in Project Roomkey, call (714) 834-3000.

Insider’s Guide for the Newport Beach City Council Meeting on June 23, 2020

During these unprecedented times, public participation is critical for good governance and accountability. To that end, the City has implemented an Information Technology solution to ensure your voice is heard. Using a program called Zoom, the City will livestream the meeting through its website (http://www.newportbeachca.gov/nbtvlive) and will broadcast the meeting on its cable television channel NBTV (Spectrum Channel 3 and Cox Channel 852). The Mayor and City Council members will be seen on screen as they participate in the meeting from the City Council Chambers or their homes. Members of the public can provide public comment by calling in to provide their comments for agenda items in real time. The telephone numbers are listed after agenda item titles on the Council agenda and will appear on viewers’ screens at the appropriate times. Consistent with in-person Council meetings, callers will have three minutes to provide comments on an agenda item. For those unable to utilize these options, participation is available in-person from the Community Room (across from the City Council Chambers).

Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, June 23, 2020 with a Study Session starting at 5 p.m. The entire agenda, and all reports, can be viewed here.

Over the past several weeks members of the community who have come to love our Junior Lifeguard Program, have requested that the City move forward this year in a safe manner for the participants. Staff will update the City Council on program details and modifications, staffing and costs to provide this program in these unprecedented times.

The State of California has implemented a number of new rules and regulations as it pertains to solid waste collection and recycling. Public Works staff will provide the Council with an update on the new regulations and what steps the community will need to take to ensure we are compliant with State law.

The Regular Meeting begins at 6 p.m. with the following items of note:

Annually the City provides a number of grants to the These grants support social and human services, community events (such as the sand castle contest, 5k runs and parades) and large signature events which provide the community with unique experiences. The City Council will consider these grants for funding in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The City Council will consider renewal of both the Newport Beach Restaurant Association and the Corona Del Mar Business Improvement Districts. This action will allow these organizations to levy assessments to their members to assist with economic development activities.

Fifteen years ago, the City revised its sign ordinance and provided businesses with a 15- year grace period to change the sign out to meet the new code. There are many businesses that are still out of compliance with the code. City Council will consider whether or not to extend the grace period or remove the timeline requirement and allow the change to occur when a new business goes into a space with a non-conforming