Olive Crest Hosts Virtual “Wine Women & Shoes” Benefit on July 11

Share this:

Last spring, Olive Crest held its inaugural Wine Women & Shoes benefit. It was so successful that Olive Crest decided to bring the event back this year.

It was originally scheduled for April at the Fashion Island Hotel but was postponed until August due to coronavirus closures. After the Fashion Island Hotel announced it would remain closed through the end of the year, Olive Crest went to plan B and transformed Wine Women & Shows into a virtual event that now takes place on Saturday, July 11.

The excitement actually begins on July 1 with a virtual silent auction open for bidding. A virtual marketplace will also be available, with a percentage of sales benefiting Olive Crest. Opportunity tickets can also be purchased for two special prize packages: Key to the Cellar (winner will receive 30+ bottles of premium wines, a handful of magnums and a tasting tour at Laird Family Vineyard in Napa Valley) and Key to the Closet (winner receives $8,000 – $10,000 worth of goods including a four-night Napa vacation, yoga classes, massage at the Waterfront Hilton Spa, and fashion accessories).

Fashionable supporters can also submit photos or videos for the Best in Shoe contest in the categories of Playful Pump, Sassy Stiletto and Sensational Slipper.

Shopping at Olive Crest Orange County’s Second Annual Wine Women & Shoes benefit is just the ticket for local fashionistas, including men. The Shoe Guys have returned from last year and have already started raising money. The gentleman who raises the most funds will be crowned King of Sole during the live broadcast on July 11.

The July 11 live broadcast will be hosted by master auctioneer Zack Krone and actress Lizz Clark, who will speak about Olive Crest’s mission. Zack will lead a “Bid from the Heart” effort to elicit donations for the nonprofit, and Lizz will announce the winners of the Best in Shoe contest, as well as the Key to the Closet and Key to the Cellar winners. She will also crown the King of Sole.

There will be three live auction items, including a Napa Valley wine package that includes a two-night stay for two couples or a three-night stay for one couple at private guest accommodations in St. Helena. The trip includes three VIP tours and wine tastings at several of Napa’s finest wineries.

Registration for Wine Women & Shoes is free. There is a VIP option for $150, which gives donors a bottle of wine and a cute swag bag delivered to their home prior to the live broadcast.

For complete details and to register for the event, please visit:

https://www.betterunite.com/winewomenshoesoc-winewomenshoesorangecounty.

About Olive Crest: Since 1973, Olive Crest has transformed the lives of more than 100,000 abused, neglected, and at-risk children and their families. The nonprofit works tirelessly to meet the individual needs of kids in crisis by providing safe homes, counseling and education for both youth and parents. The many innovative programs offered reflect its conviction that strengthening the family is one of the most powerful ways to help heal children. Visit www.OliveCrest.org.