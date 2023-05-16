Newport Beach Wine (and Spirits) Festival Returns to Balboa Bay Resort Memorial Day Weekend

Share this:

Get ready to raise a glass and toast the return of the Newport Beach Wine Festival to Balboa Bay Resort May 26 through 28.

This year is the 18th annual festival and includes new events as well as the popular wine and spirits tastings with an array of premium wineries and distributors representing over 50 labels. Guests can sip and mingle while enjoying live music, tasty bites, fun activations, and of course views of yachts docked alongside the resort.

“This is one of our favorite weekends of the year,” said Jason Hsieh, Food & Beverage Director at Balboa Bay Resort. “With such great views here, it’s the perfect destination to enjoy a glass of wine or sample some tequilas or spirits. We’re excited to host this event again this year.”

Last year, the festival returned to Balboa Bay Resort after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic and drew over 500 guests. This year should prove even more popular.

Also known as the Newport Beach Wine & Spirits Festival, the extravaganza begins Friday, May 26 at 6 p.m. with a dinner and reception featuring Duckhorn Winery, the iconic Napa Valley winery known for its exceptional Cabernet Sauvignons and Merlots. A curated five-course dinner will accompany the wines, courtesy of Balboa Bay Resort’s Executive Chef Prabeen Prathapan.

The menu includes Wild Morro Bay Smoked Salmon Roulade, Mishima Ultra Wagyu Ribeye, Meyer Lemon Cake with Grand Marnier Coconut Curd, and other delights. This intimate dinner and reception will take place in the resort’s Lighthouse Room, framed with oversized accordion glass doors that offer sweeping harbor views. The outside patio area offers Adirondack chairs surrounding a firepit that overlooks the marina and harbor.

On Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28, the Newport Beach Wine Festival will welcome over 50 wine and spirits vendors for the Grand Tasting, with live music and hors d’oeuvres. Participating vendors include DAOU, 818 Tequila, Off Hours Bourbon, Martin Ray & Angeline, and many more. The festival will be in the resort’s Lighthouse Room pouring out onto the boardwalk, overlooking the marina and yachts.

Scotch whisky lovers, take note: new to the Newport Beach Wine Festival this year is The Macallan Speyside Lounge, a speakeasy-style lounge that will offer elevated cocktails from The Macallan’s single malt scotch whisky collections. This experience takes place on Friday and Saturday evenings in the Library.

“The Macallan lounge is new this year,” said Francine Slosser, director of marketing at Balboa Bay Resort. “We will have 25 people for each tasting. This will be speakeasy style, and will take over the Library room.”

Festival guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a selection of The Macallan’s scotch whiskys at the Grand Tastings on Saturday and Sunday.

Wine Festival Schedule and Tickets

Friday, May 26: Duckhorn Winery Reception and Dinner. Reception is at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. $195 per person plus tax, service charge, and fees. 21+ only.

Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27: The Macallan Speyside Lounge. Sample from a selection of six custom cocktails and enjoy lite bites while learning about the incomparable single malt scotch whisky. The event is at 6 and 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 26, and 7:30 and 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 27. Tickets are $125 plus fees.

Saturday, May 27 & Sunday May 28: Newport Beach Wine Festival Grand Tasting from 2 to 6 p.m. Tickets are $145 per person plus tax, service charge, and fees. A combination ticket for both days is $215. Designated driver tickets are also available.

Visit www.balboabayresort.com/nbwinefestival for tickets and more information.

Here’s an idea for those looking to enjoy the entire weekend: rent a guest room and purchase a festival ticket and receive 15 percent off your room accommodations and 20 percent off tickets to the Newport Beach Wine Festival. Visit www.balboabayresort.com