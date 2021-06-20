Newport Beach Women’s Democratic Club Meeting June 24

Share this:

The Newport Beach Women’s Democratic Club (NBWDC) will hold its monthly virtual meeting on Thursday, June 24, 2021, via Zoom.

In honor of Pride Month, Radiant Health Centers’ representatives will discuss Radiant’s “compassionate care for all” services with a special emphasis on the LGBTQ+ community.

Radiant Health board members Haley Horton and Abe Weil, and Joe Alfano, Director of Individual Giving, will speak about the importance of Radiant’s work in our communities.

We will also spotlight two NBWDC members who are small-business owners: Jennifer Brady (Gypsy Moon) and Carrie Freitas (Kitchen Table PR). They will share their stories of how they successfully manage their families and businesses, especially challenging during the COVID pandemic.

NBWDC’s Zoom Room opens on Thursday, June 24, at 5:30 p.m. for networking and socializing. The Speaker Program and Business Meeting runs from 6 to 7 p.m.

Registration is required for this event. Visit www.NBWDC.org to register. For additional meeting information, call the administrative office at (949) 423-6468.