Joseph Stapleton Named New Skipper for Newport Beach Chamber’s Commodores Club

Spinnaker Investment Group President and Co-founder Joseph Stapleton was named Skipper of the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce at its recent June meeting.

The mission of the club is to encourage business investment and involvement in the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce and provide leadership and support for special events that benefit the Chamber membership and the community.

Having recently celebrated its 60th anniversary, the club has 35 active members and six executive officers including the skipper at the top level and is known for orchestrating about nine community events throughout the year including the annual Christmas Boat Parade.

Stapleton’s passion for community involvement extends to service on a number of local boards and organizations. He is a member of the Finance Committee for the City of Newport Beach and is Chairman of the Board of the Newport Beach Foundation. He also serves on the boards of directors for The Pacific Club, New Majority Orange County, Newport Beach & Company, the Literacy Project, Speak Up Newport, The Pacific Arts Foundation, Lott Trophy and International Executive Council.

Stapleton was also named as the 2021 Newport Beach Citizen of the Year.

As President and Co-Founder of Spinnaker Investment Group, Joseph Stapleton oversees the firm’s client relationships while advising businesses and individuals with customized wealth and investment management strategies. His top priority is assisting clients to achieve what is most important to them by bringing their goals and desires in line with their financial resources.

