Newport Dunes Christmas Tree Lot Opens Nov. 20, Annual Lighting of the Bay Starts Nov. 26

One of Newport Beach’s most beloved holiday traditions is the annual Lighting of the Bay at Newport Dunes.

This year, the 31st annual Lighting of the Bay begins at dusk on Friday, Nov. 26, and continues through New Year’s Day.

During the Lighting of the Bay, the serene, waveless bay will transform each evening into a vibrant floating winter wonderland featuring more than 50 lighted Christmas trees and holiday decorations.

“Our Lighting of the Bay display is a quintessential element of the holiday season in Southern California,” says Phil Ravenna, General Manager of Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort. “This holiday display is open nightly to our resort guests and the public. Newport Dunes invites all to get outside and join us in celebration throughout the season.”

Bring blankets to bundle up or keep warm around a beach bonfire while roasting marshmallows for s’mores. Newport Dunes’ public fire pits are available on a first-come basis and s’mores kits can be purchased from Newport Dunes’ onsite market.

For campers, the Lighting of the Bay is a can’t-miss event to get into the holiday spirit with friends and family. Bring an RV or stay in Newport Dunes’ charming, single-family Beach Cottages for a cozy, home-away-from-home experience. For first-time campers, many local rental companies will deliver an RV to your Newport Dunes campsite, all set up and ready to enjoy.

Keeping beloved traditions alive, Newport Dunes’ Christmas Tree Lot returns on Saturday, Nov. 20, and will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. through December 21 or while supplies last. Select from a large variety of fresh, handpicked pines delivered within 16 hours from Salem, Oregon. Choose from Noble, Nordman, Grand and Douglas. Fragrant wreaths, garland, Christmas ornaments, and trinkets will also be available for purchase. The Christmas Tree Lot will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort is located at 1131 Back Bay Drive. The Lighting of the Bay is free for the public to enjoy, and on-site parking is available for $2 per hour per vehicle. Masks are required when physical distancing is not possible and when ordering food or entering any indoor spaces such as the market or restrooms.

For more information on events and amenities at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort and to book a stay, please visit www.NewportDunes.com or call 949-729-3863.