Newport Harbor High School Alumni Association Hosts ‘The Tower” Documentary June 6

As the school year comes to an end, the Newport Harbor High School Alumni Association is proud to introduce a documentary 90 years in the making: “The Tower,” which chronicles the history of the school that is the heart of the Newport-Mesa community.

You can log into this private showing from your living room, porch, pool, or anywhere with an internet connection on Sunday June 6 at 5:30 p.m. PST. The cost is Pay What You Can. All proceeds benefit the NHHS Alumni Association Scholarship Program, so donations of any amount are appreciated.

To reserve a spot, go to www.NewportHarborAlumni.org/the-tower .

The NHHS Alumni Association has collected hours of interviews with noteworthy alumni and beloved faculty members, and combined them with old film, memorabilia, and photographs to tell the inspiring story about this special school. Learn fun facts about NHHS history, reminisce about years past, and experience the dramatic story of how this local icon was put in jeopardy when the original tower building was condemned as not earthquake safe.

After the showing, enjoy a live conversation with favorite NHHS faculty and alumni with questions posed by the audience in the comments. The NHHS Alumni Association wants to make sure friends from all over the world can enjoy this opportunity, so they are offering this one-time private viewing on-line first and there is no set price to view.

All donations are appreciated as the proceeds will support the school’r Scholarship program, which has given away $44,000 in the past four years to help the career dreams of worthy students come true.

Learn more about the program here: www.NewportHarborAlumni.org/scholarships.

Since its founding in 1930, Newport Harbor High School has proudly served its community as a California Distinguished School, National Blue Ribbon School, and International Baccalaureate School.

The Newport Harbor High School Alumni Association (a charitable 501(c)3 with a Tax ID#27-2913091) is committed to honoring this legacy by engaging students past and present, supporting the scholarship program, maintaining the campus museum, and preserving the school’s rich heritage.

See what is happening next at www.NewportHarborAlumni.org.