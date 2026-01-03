Newport Harbor High School Culinary Students Participate in California Restaurant Foundation’s Force in Training Day

On October 28, more than 14,500 high school students across California, including Newport Harbor High School Culinary Students, participated in the California Restaurant Foundation Force In Training Day presented by Wells Fargo, where they engaged in mock interviews, perfected their elevator pitches and received financial tips and tricks to prepare them for their first jobs and paychecks.

Students also met with restaurant managers, CMOs, CEOs and financial advisors from noteworthy businesses to learn how they can grow into future hospitality workers and eventually, industry leaders.

Last year, 78 percent of students said FIT Day is the only job preparation course offered to them in high school, underscoring the critical role this program plays in equipping teens with real-world skills they may not receive elsewhere. FIT Day remains a vital bridge between the classroom and the workforce.

The students who participate in FIT are already part of the Pro Start program, which provides economic mobility and opportunity for 14,500 teens annually through job-readiness training and career exploration. The goals are to improve skill gaps, remove barriers to employment, and set students up for bright futures.