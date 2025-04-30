Newport Harbor High Student Launches ‘Empower Education’ to Assist Underserved Children Around the World

Empower Education, a passionate student-led initiative founded by Henry Nielson Koch, a senior at Newport Harbor High School, is working to create a brighter future for underserved students around the world.

Created by a group of dedicated high school volunteers, Empower Education strives to improve the quality of education for children in Uganda, Africa, and Oaxaca, Mexico, while also expanding its mission globally.

Through a series of impactful projects, including the building of classrooms, providing educational materials, creating curriculum, and fostering athletic programs, Empower Education is shaping a better tomorrow, one community at a time.

At the core of Empower Education’s efforts is the belief that every student has the potential to make a positive difference.

“We believe in the power of education and its transformative effect on individuals and communities,” said Koch. “Our mission is to make education accessible and meaningful for children who may not have the same opportunities that we do. By empowering these students, we are not just improving their education, we are shaping the future of their communities.”

Empower Education’s current projects include upgrading the facilities at Green Hill Primary School in Uganda, where students have shown improved performance in their tests thanks to the resources provided by the organization.

“Seeing the smiling faces of the students when they receive materials and knowing that our hard work has made a difference is the most fulfilling part of what we do,” said Koch.

The group also collaborates with the African Promise Foundation, which previously helped send donations to Green Hill when Empower Education was not yet a nonprofit.

Empower Education’s work extends beyond Uganda. The group is also actively involved in Oaxaca, Mexico, where they work with OFEA, a nonprofit organization that supports education in the region.

The organization has ambitious plans, including expanding Green Hill Primary School, building a high school in Uganda, providing consistent meals for the students, and ensuring a quality education for all.

With over 50 active members, Empower Education continues to grow, recruiting high school students who are passionate about making a difference. Every Sunday evening, the group holds Zoom meetings where recruits can learn about ongoing projects, join one of twelve committees of engaged students, and contribute to the cause.

“We provide a platform for new members to connect with others, discover their areas of interest, and get involved in projects that align with their capabilities for affecting change,” said Koch.

The group is also committed to fundraising and gathering supplies for its projects. Recently, Empower Education held a successful food drive in San Clemente to support Green Hill Primary School, bringing together a community of volunteers to make a tangible impact. The funds raised are used to support a variety of initiatives, from printing educational materials to providing athletic equipment and even sending an electric piano to help students learn music.

Despite the challenges of balancing schoolwork with volunteer efforts, Empower Education remains dedicated to its mission.

“While it’s challenging to maintain consistent progress due to the busy schedules of our members, we are united in our goal to continue making a difference,” said Koch. “The impact we’ve seen in Uganda, as well as the support we’ve received from our community, has kept us motivated to push forward.”

Looking ahead, Empower Education has big growth plans. The organization intends to expand its membership base, build additional classrooms, and develop a comprehensive curriculum to support students in Uganda and beyond. With plans to build a high school in Uganda and create educational opportunities for orphanages in Mexico and Korea, Empower Education is poised to make an even greater impact in the years to come.

“Our commitment to education is about more than just providing school supplies or infrastructure,” said Koch. “It’s about fostering a sense of community, cultivating good citizenship, and ensuring that these students can access the opportunities they deserve. By helping them succeed, we’re creating a ripple effect that will benefit their families and communities for generations to come.”

Visit https://empowereducation.world/connect for more information.