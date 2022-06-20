Newport Residents Help MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center Foundation Raise $682K at Spring Gala 2022

Share this:

A distinct buzz of excitement was palpable throughout the Montage Laguna Beach on April 30, 2022, and for good reason: Guests were elated to be returning to MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center Foundation’s Spring Gala after three years. The black-tie soirée raised more than $682,000, the most ever raised from this event, to benefit the Women’s Health Pavilion and MemorialCare Breast Center at Saddleback Medical Center.

Guests included community philanthropists and supporters; physicians and executive staff from Saddleback Medical Center; as well as representatives from sponsors including Presenting Sponsor American Career College and West Coast University.

With clear skies filling the backdrop, the gala kicked off with a hosted cocktail reception on the main lawn overlooking the picturesque Pacific Ocean. After the cocktail reception, the more than 400 guests in gowns and tuxes made their way to the main ballroom, decorated in marble, teal and gold accents. The décor was intended to create a spirit of renewal and new beginnings.

The evening program began with a welcome by Christy Ward, MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center Foundation president.

“We knew everyone was ready to be at the gala, but you have exceeded our expectations,” Ward said. “Your gifts make the difference in not just offering great care, but the finest, most personalized and truly compassionate care to patients.”

She also thanked and introduced Margaret Pfeiffer, Vice President, Clinical Operations, of American Career College. Both institutions provide education to nursing students, many of whom end up working for Saddleback Medical Center.

“The goal for all of us is to provide the best healthcare possible for our patients in this community, and the team members at Saddleback are truly heroes for helping us all to achieve that goal,” said Pfeiffer. “We are fortunate to have a long history of training nurses and members of the healthcare team.”

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center CEO, Marcia Manker, introduced the vision for the night’s cause, the new Women’s Health Pavilion and MemorialCare Breast Center at Saddleback Medical Center, which is breaking ground this summer.

“We have a plan to transform the future of women’s healthcare throughout all stages of their lives, and with the help of people in the community like you, that vision will soon become reality,” said Manker.

Manker also mentioned other projects to benefit women’s health that are underway at Saddleback Medical Center, including an Emergency OB Department just for expectant mothers, and renovation of the birthing suites.

The live auction featured packages such as tickets for 10 to an Angels game in a dugout suite, two tickets to opening night of Shakespeare in the Park in New York City, and tickets to Wimbledon in the Royal Box at Centre Court.

Additional online silent auction items included a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, a private tour of the United Nations, tickets to Broadway musicals in New York, and a Porsche driving experience.

After the auction, Spring Gala co-chairs, Dawn Levine and Gary Levine, M.D., medical director for MemorialCare Breast Centers, introduced an emotional video spotlighting Julie Switzer, a patient (and nurse at Saddleback Medical Center) who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. The video highlighted how Breast Care Navigator, Jackie Hower, guided her through her treatment journey, and how the new Breast Center will be able serve more patients with this type of personalized care.

Following the video, the auctioneer kicked off the Fund-a-Need, which benefited the Breast Center. At the $5,000 level, an anonymous matching donor was announced, who would match every $5,000 gift up to $50,000.

Spring Gala 2022 Presenting, Platinum, Gold, and Silver Sponsors included: Presenting Sponsor American Career College and West Coast University. Platinum Sponsors Farmers & Merchants Bank, Dr. and Mrs. David C. Law, Tom Rogers and Sally Anderson, Sam and Tammy Tang. Gold Sponsors included MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center Medical Staff, Sea View Pediatrics, Bebe Shaddock Smith and Russell Smith, Turner Construction and c|a Architects.

Saddleback Medical Center Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, raises philanthropic support for Saddleback Medical Center, a community-based, nonprofit hospital. The generous support of donors enables Saddleback Medical Center Foundation to remain at the leading edge of healthcare, offering innovative procedures and medical expertise, as well as providing programs and services for the community. To learn more about supporting Saddleback Medical Center through the Foundation, visit memorialcare.org/smcf.

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center was named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals, Top 50 U.S. Cardiovascular Hospitals, and Orange County Register Best Orange County Hospitals and Top Workplaces. To learn more, visit memorialcare.org/saddleback.

MemorialCare is a nonprofit integrated healthcare delivery system that includes leading hospitals as well as award-winning medical groups including Greater Newport Physicians.