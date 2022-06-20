OC Community Foundation’s ‘Stand & Salute’ Giving Day on June 23 Supports Veterans and Military Families

Share this:

On June 23, the Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) will host “Stand & Salute,” a collaborative online Giving Day aiming to raise $175,000 for five local nonprofits serving veterans and their families in Orange County.

According to the 2021 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, veterans accounted for 6,261 suicides in 2019, which represented nearly 14 percent of suicides among U.S. adults.

A Pew Research Center study found that 35 percent of veterans said they had trouble paying their bills. This percentage alarmingly increased among veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress – a staggering 61 percent.

In Orange County, home to 130,000 veterans, financial and housing struggles remained prevalent as homeless veterans increased by nearly 25 percent. These challenges have been exacerbated by rising inflation and the rising cost of living.

OCCF’s Stand & Salute Giving Day will raise funds for five nonprofits supporting those who have served our country through military service. These organizations offer a range of resources and services, including assessment and referrals, mental health programs, employment resources, family support, and financial counseling.

Stand & Salute nonprofit participants include 2-1-1 Orange County; Goodwill of Orange County; Strong Families, Strong Children (a program of Child Guidance Center); Support The Enlisted Project (STEP); and Working Wardrobes.

“OCCF is proud to support nonprofits providing vital assistance to local veterans and their families,” said Shelley Hoss, president and CEO of the Orange County Community Foundation. “Our Stand & Salute Giving Day reinforces our community’s commitment to those who have selflessly served our country and will ensure they receive the resources they and their families need to thrive as they return to civilian lives in Orange County.”

Stand & Salute is part of OCCF’s iheartOC Collaborative Giving Days, an annual initiative that designates cause-specific giving days focused on critical community issues. The online giving model matches OC nonprofits with shared missions – from homelessness and workforce development to preserving ecosystems and supporting local veterans – to create momentum on one shared day and leverage a combined outreach effort for collective success.

In 2021, the 10 days secured support from 8,485 donors and raised a record $4.5 million for 112 local nonprofits. Since its start in 2015, OCCF’s Collaborative Giving Days have raised nearly $18 million for Orange County nonprofits.

To give online during the 24-hour Giving Day, please visit www.stand-and-salute-giving-day.ocnonprofitcentral.org.

For more information about Orange County Community Foundation Collaborative Giving Days, please visit www.oc-cf.org/givingdays.

Founded in 1989, the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) works with donors, strengthens the local nonprofit sector and works to find solutions to community needs. Since its inception, OCCF has awarded more than $870 million in grants and scholarships, ranking the organization as the 3rd most active grantmaker among all U.S. community foundations. For more information, visit www.oc-cf.org.