Newport’s Crown Ace Hardware Stores Donate $7K to Junior Lifeguards

Crown Ace Hardware is known for giving back to the community, and in July the three Crown Ace Hardware stores in Newport Beach and Corona del Mar did just that by holding a Junior Lifeguard fundraiser.

Last week, Crown Ace Hardware President Mark Schulein presented the Junior Lifeguard Foundation with a check for $7,000 to help them build a new Junior Lifeguard facility near the Balboa Pier.

In addition to fundraising for the Junior Lifeguards, the six Orange County locations of Crown Ace Hardware have already raised over $57,000 for CHOC Children’s Hospital this year. By the end of 2021 the stores collectively should raise more than $100,000 for the kids at CHOC.