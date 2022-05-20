Newport’s OC Community Foundation Helps Raise $150K to Support Disabled Residents

Share this:

On May 11 the Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation hosted Empowering Possibilities, a collaborative online Giving Day to support 13 local nonprofits that provide support services to people with disabilities in Orange County. OCCF announced that 371 donors contributed $150,906 to participating nonprofits to support their vital missions on behalf of one of Orange County’s most vulnerable populations.

An analysis from the Center for American Progress says one in four American adults live with disabilities. In Orange County, more than 250,000 are disabled.

This underserved community relies heavily on the advocacy and support of nonprofits to ensure that their needs continue to be met, especially in the wake of the pandemic.

The nonprofit participants in Empowering Possibilities will utilize contributions received to offer a range of education and supportive services, including skills training, counseling and community outreach programs to safely help residents with disabilities achieve success and independence within their communities.

The participating organizations included: Abilities OC, Beyond Blindness, Dayle McIntosh Center for the Disabled, Down Syndrome Association of Orange County, Family Support Network, Hope Center for the Arts, Project Independence, Reimagine, Special Olympics Southern California, Speech and Language Development Center, Tomorrow’s Leadership Collaborative Charter School (TLC), Unlimited Possibilities and Vocational Visions.

“We are proud to support the nonprofits providing vital assistance and opportunities to people with disabilities,” said Carol Ferguson, director of donor and community engagement at the Orange County Community Foundation. “We will continue to advocate for a safe and inclusive Orange County that allows our neighbors with disabilities to experience independence and be fulfill their full potential.”

Empowering Possibilities is part of OCCF’s iheartOC Collaborative Giving Days, an annual initiative that designates 10 cause-specific giving days focused on critical community issues. The online giving model matches local nonprofits with shared missions – from homelessness and workforce development to preserving ecosystems and supporting local veterans – to gain momentum on one shared day and leverage a combined outreach effort for collective success.

For more information about Orange County Community Foundation Collaborative Giving Days, please visit www.oc-cf.org/givingdays.

Founded in 1989, the Orange County Community Foundation works with donors, strengthens the local nonprofit sector and works to find solutions to community needs. Since its inception, OCCF has awarded more than $870 million in grants and scholarships, ranking the organization as the 3rd most active grantmaker among all U.S. community foundations.

For more information, visit www.oc-cf.org or call 949-553-4202.