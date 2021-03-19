Nine Newport Restaurants Join Margarita Crawl March 21-27

Share this:

Newport Beach restaurants reopened for indoor dining just in time for OC Restaurant Week, which took place earlier this month.

Now comes the inaugural SoCal Margarita Crawl, which debuts March 21 through 27. Presented by Tequila Herradura, the weeklong event will serve to celebrate the margarita, considered to be the most popular cocktail in America.

“The Margarita is a noble cocktail that balances tangy, salty and sweet to create something special. During this week, restaurants will utilize Herradura and their own flair to create unique, noteworthy libations,” commented Pamela Waitt, president of the OC Restaurant Association, which produces Margarita Crawl and the OC Restaurant Week. “Of course, a good margarita is always better when paired with bites, and many participating restaurants will offer Margarita Crawl food items to accompany margaritas.”

Nine Newport Beach restaurants are participating in the Margarita Crawl: Cappy’s Café, Fable & Spirit, Hopdoddy, Lighthouse Café, Olea, Red O Taste of Mexico, Stag Bar + Kitchen, Taco Rosa, and Woody’s Wharf.

Visit https://margaritacrawl.com for a complete list of restaurants with distinct margarita concoctions.

Margarita Crawl is part of the Orange County Restaurant Association’s Taste, Explore & Experience Tour 2021, which kicked off earlier this month with OC Restaurant Week. Additional culinary events designed to support local restaurants include Brunch Week (May 16 – 22) and Burger Week (July 11 – 17). Find more information at https://thetasteexploreandexperiencetour.com/.

For general information, participation information, sponsorship opportunities, or membership in the Orange County Restaurant Association, please visit www.OCRestaurantAssociation.org.