NOBLE Wine & Dine Weekend Returns to Pendry Newport Beach April 12-13

Get ready for a luxury food and wine event when NOBLEMAN Magazine founders Doug and Lydia McLaughlin present the exclusive third-annual NOBLE Wine & Dine Weekend, taking place April 12-13 at the Pendry Newport Beach.

This celebrated event returns with a lavish two-day showcase of exceptional wines and world-class cuisine. Renowned celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck, honored as NOBLEMAN Magazine’s “Chef of the Year,” will headline the prestigious event.

He’ll be serving an unforgettable gourmet experience alongside some of Orange County’s most celebrated chefs (see list below). Guests will also have the opportunity to savor over 11 kilos of the finest caviar as they immerse themselves in culinary luxury.

Event Schedule:

Saturday, April 12 | 5 – 9 p.m.

Exclusive Grand Tasting Event featuring Chef Wolfgang Puck and ten renowned top chefs

Luxurious 20-course tasting experience

Unlimited premium wine tastings from 15 carefully selected wineries and expertly crafted cocktails

Sunday, April 13 | 12 to 4 p.m.

“Ultimate Sunday Brunch” Grand Tasting Event with Chef Wolfgang Puck and ten acclaimed chefs

Opulent 20-course brunch tasting

Unlimited premium wine tastings from 15 carefully selected wineries and expertly crafted cocktails

Tickets for each day’s VIP experience are priced at $425 per guest, while guests can enjoy both days with a special two-day VIP All-Access Pass available at $725, providing unlimited access to gourmet tastings, premium wines, and craft cocktails.

Participating Chefs & Restaurants Include:

Wolfgang Puck

NOBU Newport Beach

Ben Martinek (Pendry Newport Beach)

Riley Huddleston (The Mayor’s Table)

Jessica Roy (608 Dahlia)

Michael Reed (Poppy & Seed)

JoJo Ruiz (SET Steak & Sushi)

Noah Von Blöm (Arc)

Ross Pangilinan (Mix Mix)

Erik de Marchi (Osteria)

Rich Mead (Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens)

Chef Oliver Wolf (Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel)

A limited number of tickets are available at www.noblewineanddine.com.

Founded in 2015 by Doug and Lydia McLaughlin, Newport Beach-based NOBLEMAN Magazine is a luxury lifestyle quarterly dedicated to the art of refined living. Featuring exceptional coverage of fashion, travel, design, and culture, NOBLEMAN has become the definitive publication for sophisticated readers, regularly spotlighting prominent celebrities such as Matt Damon, John Legend, Gerard Butler, Hugh Jackman, and Jeremy Renner. For more information visit www.noblemanmagazine.com.