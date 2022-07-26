OC Chapter of Childhelp Holds ‘The Love Boat’ Gala on Oct. 1 at Balboa Bay Resort

Share this:

The Orange County Chapter of Childhelp, based in Newport Beach, will hold “The Love Boat” Fall Gala on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at The Balboa Bay Resort from 6 to 11 p.m.

Event Chairs Jacquie Casey and Gina Van Ocker, and the gala committee, will be inspired by the TV series “The Love Boat” as they transform the resort’s main ballroom and patio into a themed evening with cocktails, dinner and dancing to live music by King Salmon and The Funk Yard Horns.

There will silent and live auctions, and casino-style gambling, all to raise money toward stopping child abuse and neglect, and supporting the children under Childhelp’s care.

At the gala, actor/singer John O’Hurley – a longtime Childhelp Celebrity Ambassador – will be honored with the Benevolent Heart Award. He is best known for his work on “Seinfeld” and as the longtime host of the National Dog Show, as well as Broadway roles in “Chicago” and “Spamalot.”

Event Donors include Jacquie & Michael Casey at $100,000, Goodbye James at $10,000, and The Janet A Roof Foundation at $10,000.

Tickets to the gala are $250 per person. For more information on tickets, sponsorships, donations or underwriting, please visit: www.bidpal.net/childhelpocfallgala2022.

Susan Earlabaugh will taking reservations at [email protected]