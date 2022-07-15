OC Community Foundation Announces $120K in Grants from African American Alliance Fund

Share this:

African American communities throughout Orange County have benefited from a series of grants awarded to local nonprofit organizations by the African American Alliance Fund at the Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF). The fund supports organizations that demonstrate their investment in Black communities in Orange County and surrounding areas.

Following Juneteenth 2022–the Fund’s second anniversary– OCCF is announcing a new round of grants totaling $120,000 to 15 organizations, bringing the total amount granted since inception to more than $340,000 in 46 grants to 31 organizations.

On June 19, 2020, OCCF’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Tammy Tumbling created the AAAF with a mission to raise awareness about systemic racism and support programs that advance African Americans within the region.

A response to George Floyd’s 2020 killing and the social injustice African Americans continue to experience, the AAAF is the first of a lasting commitment to investing in the promise and potential of diverse communities at OCCF.

“To see the African American Alliance Fund grow year after year brings joy to my heart. I am proud that we’ve been able to support 31 outstanding organizations to-date for their tireless commitment to advance the progress of Black communities,” said Tumbling. “We look forward to continuing this yearly granting to support these communities with resources and opportunity toward their long-term success.”

Each year, OCCF assembles a committee to review and select proposals for funding based on the priority areas of education, health, human services, economic opportunity, and civic engagement.

The 2022 grantees include: 100 Black Men of Orange County, Bridge Builders Foundation, Innovos Robotics, Learning Rights Law Center, National College Resources Foundation, Whittier College, Cayenne Wellness Center and Children’s Foundation, Arts and Learning Conservatory, Council of African American Parents, Forgiving For Living, Inc., Legacy Ladies, Inc. Parenting for Liberation, Nehemiah Project LA, Thomas House Family Shelter and Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

“We thank OCCF for creating the African American Alliance Fund and believing in the Gospel Voices of OC project,” said Debora Wondercheck, president and CEO of the Arts & Learning Conservatory. “The AAAF was the seed that birthed this incredible event!”

The Gospel Voices of OC, produced by Wondercheck, is a multi-generational artistic celebration of African Americans through the lens and the influence of gospel music as a source of historical impact and resiliency presented from Juneteenth to the present day.

Last year, on Juneteenth, OCCF granted $132,500 to 15 organizations on the AAAF’s first anniversary. AAAF grantees have educated and supported Orange County’s Black communities, connecting them with vital resources to help them thrive.

The 2022 grantees include organizations that reapplied for funding and new organizations that have met stringent eligibility criteria. Grantees have exemplified the AAAF mission by investing in underrepresented diverse communities.

In addition to granting, the AAAF holds community gatherings that connects 30 OC and LA based organizations focused on racial equity and education. The AAAF hopes to serve as a convener in the County, building on the relationships with grantees to create a coalition of Black-led and Black-serving organizations.

For more information about previous and current African American Alliance Fund grantees, please visit https://www.oc-cf.org/african-american-alliance-fund-grantees/.

Founded in 1989, the Orange County Community Foundation works with donors, strengthens the local nonprofit sector and works to find solutions to community needs. Since its inception, OCCF has awarded more than $870 million in grants and scholarships, ranking the organization as the third most active grantmaker among all U.S. community foundations.

For more information, visit www.oc-cf.org.