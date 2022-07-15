Hoag Summer Fest Welcomed Guests Back for Fun, Food and Entertainment

Share this:

Hoag Summer Fest has been a popular fundraiser for Hoag Hospital for more than three decades, but the event took a Covid-induced hiatus the past two years.

Fortunately, Hoag Summer Fest returned June 22 and took up where it left off in 2019.

More than 1,500 guests attended this year’s beach-themed event hosted by Hoag Hospital Foundation. In addition to live entertainment by popular band Tijuana Dogs and a virtual raffle, some three dozen local restaurants showcased their culinary creations by serving small bites and several noted wineries poured tastes of their signature varietals.

More than $340,000 was raised to benefit the Hoag Employee Education Scholarship Program, which supports Hoag staff in achieving their career aspirations through the pursuit of advanced education.

“We’re glad to see Hoag Summer Fest return. For 34 years, it’s not only served to benefit Hoag patients but also bring the community together for a night of fantastic food, fun and entertainment,” said Flynn A. Andrizzi, Ph.D., president of the Hoag Hospital Foundation, in a statement. “We are incredibly grateful for our community partners who continue to help Hoag lead in transforming the future of health care here in Orange County and beyond.”

Chairing this year’s Hoag Summer Fest were former Hoag administrator Gabrielle White and James Caillouette, MD, Joan & Andy Fimiano Endowed Chair in Orthopedic Surgery, and chairman of the Hoag Orthopedic Institute Board of Directors.

According to information from Hoag, both are longtime leaders at Hoag and part of a group of founding supporters of the Hoag Employee Education Scholarship Program. The program provides scholarships of up to $5,000 for non-nursing employees—two-thirds of Hoag’s workforce—to offset tuition, material costs and other expenses of earning a degree, diploma, license or certificate related to an employee’s career at Hoag.

“We want to be an institution of lifelong learning. If we’re always learning, we’re always getting better,” said Dr. Caillouette.

Among the local restaurant partners who donated their time, talent, food and beverage: A & O – Balboa Bay Beach Resort & Club, Bluewater Grill & Oyster Bar, The Bungalow Restaurant, Bosscat Kitchen & Libations, Cannery Seafood of the Pacific, El Cholo, Lido Bottle Works, Louie’s by the Bay, Mountain Mike’s Pizza, Newport Rib Company, Oliver’s Osteria, Starfish, Sweetfin, and several others.

Thanks in large part to philanthropy, Hoag has become one of the nation’s finest health care systems, serving a diverse and growing population. The Hoag Hospital Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Hoag, is an integral partner in Hoag’s vision to become a trusted and nationally recognized health care leader. Visit www.hoaghospitalfoundation.org for more information.