OC Community Foundation Hosts Giving Day Aug. 24 for Boys & Girls Clubs

On August 24, a collaborative online Giving Day hosted by the Orange County Community Foundation called “Greatness Amplified” will aim to raise $200,000 for 12 Orange County Boys & Girls Clubs, including the Boys & Girls Club of Newport Beach—part of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast.

Funds will support initiatives helping students improve academic, vocational and life skills, develop healthy relationships, and other initiatives.

Giving Days allows the Boys & Girls Club of Newport Beach to fund programs like its recently relaunched new Makerspace program which provides youth access to high-tech STEM education.

Youth-serving organizations like the Boys & Girls Clubs are more crucial than ever, which empower youth to excel in school and positively contribute to their communities through programs focused on academics, health and leadership.

“Early education and after-school programs are crucial for the success of Orange County students, and the Boys & Girls Clubs excel in delivering these much-needed services,” said Shelley Hoss, president and CEO of the Orange County Community Foundation. “OCCF is proud to host ‘Greatness Amplified’ to ensure that every student is able to achieve their full potential.”

Greatness Amplified is part of OCCF’s iheartOC Collaborative Giving Days, an annual initiative that designates cause-specific giving days focused on critical community issues. The online giving model matches OC nonprofits with shared missions – from homelessness and workforce development to preserving ecosystems and supporting local veterans – to create momentum on one shared day and leverage a combined outreach effort for collective success.

In 2021, the 10 days secured support from 8,485 donors and raised a record $4.5 million for 112 local nonprofits. Since its start in 2015, OCCF’s Collaborative Giving Days have raised nearly $18 million for Orange County nonprofits.

To give online during the 24-hour Giving Day, please visit https://greatness-amplified-giving-day.ocnonprofitcentral.org/.

For more information about Orange County Community Foundation Collaborative Giving Days, please visit www.oc-cf.org/givingdays.

Founded in 1989, the Orange County Community Foundation works with donors, strengthens the local nonprofit sector and works to find solutions to community needs. Since its inception, OCCF has awarded more than $870 million in grants and scholarships, ranking the organization as the 3rd most active grantmaker among all U.S. community foundations.